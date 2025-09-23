Sam LaPorta Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

Tight end Sam LaPorta is looking at a matchup against the fourth-ranked passing defense in the NFL (147 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Detroit Lions meet the Cleveland Browns, Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.

With LaPorta's next game against the Browns, should you think about him for your DFS lineup? See below for more stats and information.

Sam LaPorta Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.9

7.9 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 10.3

10.3 Projected Receiving Yards: 56.36

56.36 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.38

Projections provided by numberFire

LaPorta Fantasy Performance

With 13.8 fantasy points this season (4.6 per game), LaPorta is the 14th-ranked player at the TE position. He ranks 189th among all players.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, LaPorta reeled in four balls on four targets for 33 yards, good for 3.3 fantasy points.

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total over 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this year.

The Browns have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

A total of one player has thrown for at least two TDs against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed at least three passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

No player has racked up over 100 yards receiving in a game against Cleveland this season.

The Browns have allowed a touchdown reception by five players this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least two receiving TDs to one player this year.

No player has put up over 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this year.

Cleveland has allowed at least one rushing touchdown to one player this season.

No player has run for more than one TD versus the Browns this season.

