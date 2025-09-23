Rashod Bateman Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Chiefs

Wideout Rashod Bateman is looking at a matchup against the 10th-ranked passing defense in the NFL (183 yards conceded per game) in Week 4, when his Baltimore Ravens meet the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Thinking about Bateman for your daily fantasy roster, with his next game against the Chiefs? We've got stats and info for you below.

Thinking about playing Bateman this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Rashod Bateman Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens at Kansas City Chiefs Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 6.5

6.5 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.1

8.1 Projected Receiving Yards: 47.18

47.18 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.30

Projections provided by numberFire

Bateman Fantasy Performance

With 14.8 fantasy points this season (4.9 per game), Bateman is the 62nd-ranked player at the WR position. He ranks 183rd among all players.

Last week against the Detroit Lions, Bateman posted 12.3 fantasy points, tallying five receptions on seven targets for 63 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Chiefs Defensive Performance

One player has recorded more than 300 yards passing in a game against Kansas City this year.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Kansas City has allowed one player to pass for two or more touchdowns in a game this season.

The Chiefs have allowed one player to throw for three or more touchdowns in a game this year.

Kansas City has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this year.

The Chiefs have allowed two players to catch a TD pass against them this season.

Kansas City has given up at least two receiving touchdowns to one player this season.

The Chiefs have not allowed more than 100 yards on the ground to an opposing player this year.

A total of three players have run for at least one TD versus Kansas City this season.

No player has rushed for more than one TD against the Chiefs this season.

Want more data and analysis on Rashod Bateman? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.