4 Players to Sell High in Fantasy Football Entering Week 4

There are plenty of roster decisions that need to be made each week in fantasy football, including potential trades.

On one hand, it can be extremely beneficial to buy-low on a certain player via trade before they see a positive change in usage or experience a breakout performance. And on the opposite end of the spectrum, there are also players to consider trading away while their value is potentially at its peak.

With last week in the books, which players should we consider selling high in fantasy football before this week's games take place?

Note: All stats come from Next Gen Stats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

Players to Trade Away in Fantasy Football

J.K. Dobbins, RB, Broncos

Across the first three weeks of the season, J.K. Dobbins hasn't had an overly explosive performances in fantasy football, but he's currently the RB10 in half-PPR formats by scoring 13.8-plus points in all three outings. However, besides Dobbins sadly having heightened injury concerns because of his injury history, he's logging only a 54.9% snap rate, 31.8% route rate, and 15.0 touches per game.

Up to this point, Dobbins has gotten there by finding the end zone in each of his first three appearances this season. But what happens when he is unable to record a touchdown, and what if rookie RJ Harvey begins to see even more work out of the backfield in the coming weeks?

Although Harvey has handled just a 30.1% snap rate and 26.2% route rate, he's registering a positive 2.02 rushing yards over expected per attempt, so he's been effective with his limited playing time. Even though you may not get a massive return for Dobbins, this is a perfect time to trade him away before his fantasy football output declines.

David Montgomery, RB, Lions

The Detroit Lions outclassed the Baltimore Ravens in the trenches on Monday Night Football in Week 3, allowing both Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery to finish as top-three performers in half-PPR leagues. While Montgomery was certainly effective and is still proving to be a capable back, it's still going to be tough to trust him on a weekly basis.

Even in Monday's showing where Montgomery exploded for 164 scrimmage yards and 2 touchdowns on 13 touches, he recorded just a 36.4% snap rate, 20.0% route rate, 18.2% red-zone rushing share, and 29.4% red-zone snap rate. Comparatively, Gibbs accrued a 69.7% snap rate, 63.3% route rate, 72.7% red-zone rushing share, and 82.4% red-zone snap rate.

On the season, Montgomery is now tallying a 37.6% snap rate, 23.5% route rate, 32.0% red-zone rushing share, and 43.5% red-zone snap rate (compared to Gibbs earning a 64.0% snap rate, 59.8% route rate, 60.0% red-zone rushing share, and 60.9% red-zone snap rate). There are going to be weeks where Montgomery can provide solid production and he's a valuable backup to Gibbs, but I'm not predicting him to consistently break off long runs and be a player we can comfortably start in our lineups every week.

Keenan Allen, WR, Chargers

At the moment, Keenan Allen is the WR7 in half-PPR formats, and it's clear he's going to be a factor in a Los Angeles Chargers' offense that is letting Justin Herbert loose, ranking first in pass rate over expectation (+8.8%) entering Week 4. Even with that being the case, there are reasons to be skeptical of Allen's long-term consistency in fantasy football.

Although Allen is pacing the Bolts in receptions per game (6.3), targets per game (9.3), and he's scored a touchdown in each contest so far, he's recording just the third-highest snap rate (61.4%) and third-highest route rate (72.4%) among the team's receivers. Plus, we've yet to see second-year standout receiver Ladd McConkey get going this season, and Quentin Johnston is showing signs of maybe making steady improvements.

It's undoubtedly impressive watching Allen still be effective at 33 years old, and it's evident that Herbert trusts him plenty. On the other hand, Allen's production is going to worsen when he isn't scoring a touchdown every week, making him a clear sell-high candidate right now.

Dalton Kincaid, TE, Bills

For the second time in three games this season, Dalton Kincaid hauled in a touchdown pass from Josh Allen in Week 3, resulting in him earning TE3 status in half-PPR leagues through three weeks. Despite Kincaid being attached to Allen in a lethal Buffalo Bills offense, he's essentially a touchdown-dependent tight end -- like most tight ends -- due to his lack of consistent playing time and the Bills being a team that prefers to spread the ball around.

Even with Kincaid scoring 12-plus fantasy points in two of his first three appearances this year, he's producing just a 51.5% snap rate, 56.9% route rate, and 47.9% red-zone snap rate this season. The reason for Kincaid not being a full-time player is due to Dawson Knox (53.9% snap rate) and rookie Jackson Hawes (36.9% snap rate) being valuable contributors in the run game, which is the focal point of the Bills' offense.

Considering that Kincaid catches passes from Josh Allen, plays on an elite team, and has gotten off to a productive start from a fantasy football perspective, you can likely get a decent return for him in a trade. When looking for trades involving Kincaid, I'd prioritize trying to find a player and/or tight end who is on the field consistently and can be trusted each week without relying on touchdowns.

