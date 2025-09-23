3 Best MLB Player Prop Bets for Tuesday 9/23/25

The beauty of baseball is the wide variety of prop markets at your fingertips, from home runs to strikeouts and much more.

Utilizing our MLB projections as a guide, here are some MLB player props that look appealing via the MLB odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Please note that betting lines and MLB player projections may change throughout the day after this article is published. Also, the weather may be an issue in some locations. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Best MLB Player Props Today

George Springer has logged 80 RBIs this season, and I think he's a value to notch one tonight at +170 odds.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI George Springer +165 View more odds in Sportsbook

Over the past 30 days, Springer has generated a .353 BA, .304 ISO, .657 SLG, 19.5% barrel rate, and 201 wRC+. He's recorded 16 RBIs in that 26-game span.

On the season, Springer touts a .345 BA, .603 SLG, and 88.1% medium-to-hard hit rate when facing right-handed pitchers at home. We have him in the right split tonight as he takes on Lucas Giolito.

Giolito comes in with a 3.46 ERA that is undone by a 4.50 xFIP and 5.00 xERA. On the road, he permits a .266 BA and 1.38 home runs per nine innings in same-handed matchups.

Springer is expected to bat leadoff tonight, but he has knocked in 23 runs through 33 games when leading the game off. Our MLB projections forecast him for 0.71 RBIs in this one.

The Atlanta Braves have -132 odds to score over 4.5 runs tonight thanks to a matchup against Brad Lord. Despite the matchup, every player on the team has +125 odds or longer to record an RBI.

Matt Olson leads the team in RBIs (93), and I see value in backing him at +145 odds.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Matt Olson +145 View more odds in Sportsbook

Olson's been red-hot as of late, producing a .315 BA, .343 ISO, .657 SLG, 15.4% barrel rate, and 92.3% medium-to-hard hit rate across the past 30 days. He's achieved a whopping 21 RBIs in that 28-game span.

The right-handed Lord surrenders a .477 SLG and 1.60 home runs per nine innings to left-handed hitters. He shows a 5.63 ERA and 4.66 xERA across his last nine starts. Olson, meanwhile, is torching righties for a 42.9% fly-ball rate and .501 SLG this season, and he's up to a .560 SLG at home in the split.

Our projections expect Olson to tally 0.99 RBIs (second-most on main slate), so these +145 odds seem worth targeting.

Brady Singer is pitching at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates, so his strikeout prop is firmly in play.

Brady Singer - Strikeouts Brady Singer Over Sep 23 10:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Singer gets a massive bump at home. He shows a 3.07 ERA, 3.99 xFIP, and an elite 26.2% strikeout rate in the split. As a result, he's exceeded 5.5 strikeouts in 8 out of 15 home starts, including in six of his last eight outings in the split.

The Pirates continue to be the best matchup in baseball. They rank dead-last in ISO, SLG, and wOBA versus right-handed pitchers and struggle with a mighty 24.4% K% (third-highest in MLB) in the split. Pittsburgh is up to a 25.2% K% on the road versus righties across the past 30 days.

The Cincinnati Reds are still competing for a Wild Card spot, so we should expect Singer to get a normal run tonight. That should lend itself to north of 5.5 Ks against this trying Pirates offense.

Get a 30% Profit Boost Token to use on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on September 23rd! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which player props stand out to you today? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.