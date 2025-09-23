Amon-Ra St. Brown Fantasy Football Week 4: Stats and Projections vs. Browns

In Week 4 (Sunday at 1 p.m. ET), wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and the Detroit Lions will play the Cleveland Browns, who have the fourth-ranked passing defense in the league (147 yards allowed per game).

For more information on St. Brown, if you're thinking about him for your DFS lineup, check out this article prior to his upcoming matchup against the Browns.

Thinking about playing St. Brown this week? Start building your FanDuel fantasy football lineup today!

Amon-Ra St. Brown Week 4 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns

Detroit Lions vs. Cleveland Browns Game Date: September 28, 2025

September 28, 2025 Game Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 11.3

11.3 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 14.7

14.7 Projected Receiving Yards: 78.00

78.00 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.55

Projections provided by numberFire

St. Brown Fantasy Performance

With 48.4 fantasy points in 2025 (16.1 per game), St. Brown is the top fantasy player at his position and 13th overall.

Last week against the Baltimore Ravens, St. Brown produced 13.7 fantasy points, recording seven receptions on eight targets for 77 yards and one TD.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Browns Defensive Performance

Cleveland has not allowed a player to total more than 300 yards passing against them in a matchup yet this season.

The Browns have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Cleveland has given up at least two passing TDs to one opposing QB this year.

One player have passed for at least three TDs in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has not given up over 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Browns have given up a TD catch by five players this season.

A total of one player has caught more than one touchdown pass against Cleveland this season.

No player has collected more than 100 yards rushing in a game versus the Browns this season.

Cleveland has given up at least one rushing TD to one player this year.

The Browns have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs versus them this year.

Want more data and analysis on Amon-Ra St. Brown? Check out FanDuel Research for all the latest and in-depth fantasy and betting coverage.