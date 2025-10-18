NHL
Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18
The Dallas Stars versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding NHL betting lines, before you make your wager on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Stars vs Blues Game Info
- Dallas Stars (3-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2)
- Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025
- Time: 7 p.m. ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Stars vs Blues Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Stars (-125)
|Blues (+104)
|5.5
|Stars (-1.5)
Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
- Prediction: Stars win (52.7%)
Stars vs Blues Puck Line
- The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -245.
Stars vs Blues Over/Under
- Stars versus Blues on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.
Stars vs Blues Moneyline
- St. Louis is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -125 favorite on the road.