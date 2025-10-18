Stars vs Blues NHL Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Oct. 18

The Dallas Stars versus the St. Louis Blues is on the NHL schedule for Saturday.

Stars vs Blues Game Info

Dallas Stars (3-1) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-2)

Date: Saturday, October 18, 2025

Saturday, October 18, 2025 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri

Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: ESPN+

Stars vs Blues Odds

Favorite Underdog Total Puck Line Stars (-125) Blues (+104) 5.5 Stars (-1.5)

Stars vs Blues Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Stars win (52.7%)

Stars vs Blues Puck Line

The Stars are favored by 1.5 goals. The Stars are +194 to cover the spread, with the Blues being -245.

Stars vs Blues Over/Under

Stars versus Blues on Oct. 18 has an over/under of 5.5 goals, with the over -130 and the under +106.

Stars vs Blues Moneyline

St. Louis is a +104 underdog on the moneyline, while Dallas is a -125 favorite on the road.

