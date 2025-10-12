3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Sunday Night Football: Lions at Chiefs

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

Best Player Prop Picks for Lions at Chiefs on Sunday Night Football

Week 6 is saving its best game for Sunday night.

The 2-3 Chiefs are in need of a win, but it won't come easy against the Lions. Kansas City is favored by 2.5 points and the total is up at a week-high 52.5 mark, creating an ideal scene for player props. Let's start by looking for David Montgomery to reach the end zone.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer David Montgomery -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

Montgomery has played 47.9% of the red zone snaps and handled 37.8% of the red zone attempts through five games. It might not sound like much, but those shares mean a lot when you're on the Lions.

Monty has earned 17 red zone attempts (sixth-most in NFL among RBs) and 12 attempts (third-most) inside the 10-yard line this season. He's scored four times in five games. The Chiefs allow the sixth-highest rushing touchdown percentage and a 60.0% red zone touchdown percentage.

This is a great matchup for both of Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs (-155) to find the end zone, though I prefer Monty at -110 odds.

The Lions have outscored opponents by a total of 76 points across their last four games. They haven't had to totally unleash Jameson Williams just yet, though he did pop for 108 yards in Week 2. I think Jamo has his second big game of the season tonight.

Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams - Alt Receiving Yds Jameson Williams 60+ Yards +168 View more odds in Sportsbook

Jamo has run a whopping 94.3% of the routes this season, but he isn't earning targets at an awesome rate -- he's been limited to just a 15.0% target share. That said, the deep threat is holding on to a team-leading 39.2% air yards share and shows a gaudy 19.4 aDOT.

It's good news as it pertains to this matchup, as Detroit could find themself in a neutral or negative game script for the first time in a while. The Lions may need the long ball, and we know Jamo is realistically capable of picking up 60-plus yards on just two-to-three catches. Jamo totaled 60-plus yards in 9 of 15 games in 2024.

Our NFL projections forecast Jamo to reel in 64.5 yards in this one.

Pretty much everything about this game spells a big night on the ground for Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes - Rushing Yds Patrick Mahomes Over Oct 13 12:21am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Obviously, it would be bad news for Kansas City to drop to 2-4 tonight. But the offense is still working with limited resources since Rashee Rice (suspension) remains out, and the Lions are no easy foe. Historically, these are the spots where Mahomes looks to produce on the ground.

Mahomes has logged 57, 60, and 66 rushing yards across Kansas City's three losses. He didn't have to push the envelope when the Chiefs went 15-2 last regular season, though Mahomes has averaged 33.4 rushing yards across his last eight postseason contests.

To add, the Lions have let up 27-plus rushing yards to each of Caleb Williams, Lamar Jackson, and Jake Browning this season.

