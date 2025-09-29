3 Best NFL Player Prop Bets for Monday Night Football: Jets at Dolphins

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out as the New York Jets take on the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

Best Player Prop Picks for Jets at Broncos on Monday Night Football

Tyreek Hill has gone over this line just once through the first three weeks, but he's averaging 66.0 receiving yards per game, so it isn't a huge leap to think he can get there in this plus matchup.

The Jets rank 26th in schedule-adjusted pass defense, and they've already allowed 70-plus receiving yards to four different wideouts. Per NFL Next Gen Stats, New York has given up the second-most yards per route run to wide receivers (2.10), as well.

Hill's seen a strong role in the Dolphins' offense, as he's logged a team-high 24.0% target share, 53.5% air yards share, and 80.6% route rate. He's averaging 7.7 targets per game, and 46.9% of those looks have been downfield (10-plus yards), which is the kind of usage we want to see to generate chunk plays.

Our NFL projections forecast Hill getting 67.4 receiving yards on 8.9 targets.

Miami running back Ollie Gordon II had 5 total touches across the first two weeks, but he nearly doubled that in Week 3, logging 9 carries for 38 rushing yards and a touchdown.

While Gordon still saw an unremarkable 23.7% snap rate, he recorded 60.0% of the red zone carries, so it's pretty clear the Dolphins want to feature him near the goal line. In fact, on the season, Gordon has earned three of the team's four carries inside the 10-yard line and has both of Miami's rushes inside the 5-yard line.

Given that the Dolphins are slight home favorites with a 23.5 implied team total, we can expect them to see their share of red zone opportunities, which should help keep Gordon involved. Additionally, the rookie has generated a team-best 66.7% missed tackles forced rate, and that should further encourage Miami to utilize him. The Jets are 19th in schedule-adjusted rush defense, so the matchup checks out, too.

Our projections see Gordon reaching 29.1 rushing yards, which would put him comfortably over this rushing yards line. And with his promising red zone role, there's value in his longer any time touchdown odds, as he's showing just the eighth-shortest odds to score in this matchup.

