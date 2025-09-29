10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 5

Rookies could be the name of the game for this week's waiver wire. A trio of first-year players lead the way, including one target for quarterback, running back, and wide receiver. Injuries to Malik Nabers and Jaylen Warren are also making big impacts on the waiver wire.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 5.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, Giants

Jaxson Dart didn't do much through the air in his debut, completing 13 of 20 passing attempts for only 111 passing yards while posting -0.11 expected points added per drop back (EPA/db) -- per NFL Next Gen Stats. Furthermore, the New York Giants passing game took a major hit with Malik Nabers suffering a season-ending torn ACL. So, how did Dart still post 19.8 fantasy points while finish as QB9 (prior to Monday Night Football)?

New York heavily utilized his legs as Dart recorded 10 rushing attempts for 54 rushing yards and one touchdown. That's 11.4 fantasy points just from the ground game. Any quarterback with top-tier rushing potential immediately becomes a piece with top-10 fantasy upside. We need a larger sample size to see if the carries keep up, but for now, Dart is worth an add as he's rostered in only 23% of leagues (via Yahoo Sports).

Sam Darnold, Seahawks

Outside of Dart, we don't have many exciting options at QB. While Sam Darnold has provided only one top-10 weekly finish through four games, he's providing consistent play with 16.9 fantasy points per game over his last three games.

Darnold has even posted 0.31 EPA/db over the last three weeks. The Seattle Seahawks are rolling on a three-game winning streak, and Darnold's exceptional play has been the driving force of success. Darnold logged the 11th-most fantasy points per game (18.8) among quarterbacks a season ago. With his current level of play, this feels within reach once again. He's available in 21% of fantasy football leagues.

Others to Consider:

Jake Browning (vs. Detroit), Michael Penix Jr. (Bye)

Running Backs

Woody Marks, Texans

This week's top waiver target should be Woody Marks of the Houston Texans. The rookie running back had a breakout performance in Week 4, producing 69 rushing yards, four receptions, 50 receiving yards, and two touchdowns for 25.9 fantasy points (RB6). His efficiency was exceptional with 1.20 rushing yards over expectation (RYOE) per carry paired with 14.0 receiving yards over expectation (RecYOE). The Texans may have found their guy.

We saw Marks get an increase in workload in Week 3, totaling a 49.2% snap share compared to 19.4% over Week 1 and 2. He surpassed Nick Chubb with a 58.5% snap share on Sunday while the veteran posted a 40.0% snap rate. This translated to 17 rushing attempts and five targets -- which was good for a whopping 27.0 adjusted opportunities. Available in 31% of leagues, Marks could bring tremendous value as Joe Mixon's chances of returning from injury are still unclear.

Kenneth Gainwell, Steelers

Jaylen Warren was a late scratch due to a knee injury in Week 4. The Pittsburgh Steelers turned to Kenneth Gainwell (77.4% snap share) and Kaleb Johnson (20.8% snap share) on Sunday. Gainwell totaled 31.0 adjusted opportunities compared to Johnson's 8.0, and he took full advantage of the workload by posting 99 rushing yards, 35 receiving yards, two touchdowns, and 28.4 fantasy points (RB3).

If Warren continues to miss time, Gainwell could be a clear weekly play. He's worth a roster spot regardless of Warren's injury -- especially in deeper leagues. Pittsburgh was already giving Gainwell a healthy snap share of 41.4% over the first three games. It's difficult to ignore his production against a quality defense in the Minnesota Vikings, which included 1.69 RYOE per rushing attempt. Gainwell should earn more touches going forward, and he's widely available with only a 23% roster rate.

Chris Rodriguez Jr., Commanders

We've yet to see Chris Rodriguez Jr. post notable fantasy totals with only 3.9 and 5.9 fantasy points in his two appearances. Similar to Week 3, Rodriguez had another solid snap share at 39.2% (38.9% in Week 3). On 18 rushing attempts over the last two weeks, Rodriguez has posted an efficient 2.01 RYOE per carry. Will this workload eventually lead to more fantasy points?

His red zone work provides a ton of potential, for he took every red zone snap in Week 4. The rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt could demand more touches as the season progresses, but for now, Rodriguez has a solid role as an early-down rusher. This is translating to opportunities in the red zone, making Rodriguez a nice stash option. He's rostered in only 13% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Kendre Miller (vs. New York Giants), Blake Corum (vs. San Francisco), Jaydon Blue (at New York Jets)

Wide Receivers

Romeo Doubs, Packers

Romeo Doubs' fantasy value relied on touchdowns through the first three weeks as he totaled at least 10.0 fantasy points once thanks to a touchdown. Most of his 26.8 fantasy points (WR3) on Sunday Night Football came from three touchdowns, but his usage was up, too, with eight targets and six receptions. After totaling season-high marks for targets and catches, should we buy in on his stock?

Doubs leads the Green Bay Packers receivers with a 90.0% snap share. While his 17.3% target share has been underwhelming, he finally saw his volume increase in Week 4. Furthermore, Doubs has received valuable targets -- which includes a 31.1% air yards share, 25.7% downfield target share, and a 30.0% red zone target share. After posting a splash performance in Week 4, Doubs' 40% roster rate is bound to jump prior to Week 5.

Elic Ayomanor, Titans

If the Tennessee Titans' offense ever gets a pulse, Elic Ayomanor should be one of the first players to benefit. His 5.4-fantasy point total was deflating in Week 4, but Ayomanor still had an 80.4% snap share, 30.4% target share, and 51.0% air yards share. In fact, he surpassed Calvin Ridley in snap share by a wide margin as the veteran wideout had only a 54.3% snap rate (89.1% over previous three games).

It's felt like Ayomanor could become the Titans' WR1 for weeks. Considering Week 4's numbers, that time may have arrived. Despite the Titans' struggles to score with 12.8 points per game (the fewest), Ayomanor is still worth picking up due to his WR1 volume (rostered in 31% of leagues).

Darius Slayton, Giants

Following Nabers' knee injury, how should we react on the waiver wire? Any managers with Wan'Dale Robinson could get increased production, and Darius Slayton is the next name to draw attention.

He touts an 89.5% snap share on the season, but his 9.8% target share and 13.0% air yards share have yielded only 4.5 fantasy points per game. Nabers' absence leaves a massive void in this offense as he carried a 31.4% target share and 59.7% air yards share over the first three weeks of the season. Someone's usage has to go up, and I'll take my chances on Slayton -- who has been the primary perimeter starter alongside Nabers. Rostered in only 2% of leagues, Slayton should be a popular add across all league sizes this week.

Others to Consider:

Troy Franklin (at Philadelpiha), Jalen Coker (vs. Miami), Luther Burden III (Bye)

Tight Ends

Brenton Strange, Jaguars

Brenton Strange is tied for the fifth-most receptions (19) and ninth-most receiving yards (182) among tight ends, but he's yet to find the end zone. He's currently second on the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 16.7% target share, but Strange does not have one red zone target even with a 82.9% red zone snap rate.

Eventually, Strange should have some positive regression for touchdowns. If this happens, he immediately becomes a potential weekly starter -- especially in deep leagues. The Jags' tight end is TE16 in fantasy points per game (6.9), making him a quality bench piece. There shouldn't be a ton of competition for Strange as he's rostered in only 28% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Harold Fannin Jr. (vs. Minnesota), Theo Johnson (at New Orleans), Isaiah Likely (vs Houston), Dalton Schultz (at Baltimore)

Defenses

Arizona Cardinals

Any defense facing the Titans is a potential play. Tennessee logs only 12.8 points per game (the fewest) and 3.7 yards per play (the fewest) while averaging 1.3 turnovers per game paired with Pro Football Focus' sixth-worst pass block grade. All four of Titans' opponents have finished in the top 10 of weekly D/ST finishes, and three of the units were in the top 5. With opposing defenses logging 12.8 fantasy points per game, the Arizona Cardinals D/ST is a clear target that's rostered in only 17% of leagues.

Arizona is in the top half of takeaways per game (1.0) and sit as D/ST12 in fantasy points per game (7.3). The unit posted 13.0 fantasy points paired with a D/ST4 finish in Week 2. Look for this defense to provide another splash performance.

Others to Consider:

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Las Vegas), Cleveland Browns (vs. Minnesota)

