FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for the Week 4 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

To wrap up Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season, there are two Monday Night Football games, beginning with a winless AFC East bout between the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins. Shortly after the Jets and Dolphins kick off, the 1-2 Denver Broncos will look to get back in the win column against the Joe Burrow-less Cincinnati Bengals at home.

When taking a look at the options available in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 4 FanDuel main slate for Monday night's doubleheader.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Monday's Two-Game Main Slate

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,600

Matchup: at MIA

Even with Justin Fields returning from a one-game absence due to a concussion, he possesses the highest ceiling on Monday's slate because of his rushing usage. Along with Fields posting 48-plus rushing yards in each of his first two starts for the Jets, the Dolphins are 32nd in FanDuel points (FDPs) per drop back (0.83), 32nd in defensive passing success rate (58.9%), and 27th in defensive rushing success rate allowed (61.9%) to QBs this season.

Bo Nix, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. CIN

Although it's been an inconsistent start to the campaign for Bo Nix, he'll have a chance to bounce back in Week 4 versus a Cincy defense that is 23rd in defensive passing success rate (49.6%), 22nd in pressure rate (31.4%), and 18th in schedule-adjusted pass defense. Nix also carries some rushing upside with 3.3 designed rushing attempts per game, 23.7 rushing yards per game, and the second-highest red-zone rushing share (27.3%) on the Broncos.

Running Backs

De'Von Achane, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $8,000

Matchup: vs. NYJ

Despite the Dolphins being a mess so far, De'Von Achane remains heavily involved in the offense, averaging a valuable 6.0 receptions per game, 7.7 target per game, 96.0 scrimmage yards per game while being tied for the highest target share (24.0%) among Miami's skill players. Not only are the Jets 26th in schedule-adjusted pass defense and 19th in schedule-adjusted run defense, but they are 22nd in FDPs per target allowed (1.38) to RBs.

Breece Hall, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: at MIA

This is a prime buy-low spot for Breece Hall, as the versatile back will face a Miami defense that is 25th in FDPs per target (1.41), 31st in yards per route run (2.19), and 25th in rushing yards over expected per attempt permitted (0.52) to the RB position. While the return of Fields puts a bigger dent in Hall's red-zone role, he's still registering 21.3 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) per game, 78.3 scrimmage yards per game, and the second-highest target share (16.9%) in New York's offense through three weeks.

J.K. Dobbins, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Matchup: vs. CIN

Even though I believe rookie RJ Harvey begins to earn more touches in Denver's offense at some point, J.K. Dobbins is the current featured back, and he's leading the Broncos in red-zone rushing share (72.7%) and scrimmage yards per game (78.7) while he's playing at home for a team favored by more than a touchdown. If you need to save salary at one of your RB spots or at the flex, Ollie Gordon II ($4,800) is the only salary-saving option I'd be interested in due to his 66.7% red-zone rushing share.

Wide Receivers

Garrett Wilson, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at MIA

The Jets aren't going to put the ball in the air often (evidenced by them ranking 32nd in pass rate over expected), but when Fields does toss the pigskin, we know the ball is likely headed in Garrett Wilson's direction. Along with Wilson pacing New York in target share (39.0%), air yards share (50.8%), and yards per route run (2.60), Miami's defense is 31st in FDPs per target (1.86) and 28th in catch rate over expected allowed (+6.5%) to WRs.

Courtland Sutton, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: vs. CIN

In Bo Nix's sophomore season, the Broncos have begun the year with the fifth-highest pass rate over expected (+2.8%), and Courtland Sutton is still the clear No. 1 target in the offense with the highest target share (23.3%), highest air yards share (48.1%), and most receiving yards per game (61.7). Sutton has logged 6-plus receptions, 60-plus receiving yards, and a score in two of his first three starts in 2025, and the Bengals are 24th in target rate allowed (20.4%) to the WR spot.

Tee Higgins, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $6,700

Matchup: at DEN

Aside from Ja'Marr Chase likely seeing plenty of All-Pro Pat Surtain II and coverages shaded to his side of the field, he didn't hold back when asked about Tee Higgins getting more involved in the offense moving forward. While the Broncos boast a formidable defense, they are 26th in catch rate over expected (+5.7%), 26th in average depth of target (12.2), and 25th in end-zone targets allowed (7) to WRs, and the Bengals could find themselves in a negative game script on the road.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Matchup:vs. NYJ

I don't believe there's a wide gap between Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill anymore, and Hill is going to see plenty of Sauce Gardner in coverage, though, I don't want to put too much weight on coverage assignments. Across the first three weeks, Waddle is tallying 4.7 receptions per game, 5.7 targets per game, 45.7 receiving yards per game, and a +15.5% catch rate over expected (compared to Hill recording 5.0 receptions per game, 7.7 target per game, 66.0 receiving yards per game, and a +1.9% catch rate over expected).

Tight Ends

Evan Engram, Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $4,900

Matchup: vs. CIN

Evan Engram has yet to get going with the Broncos, but he's returning from a one-game absence due to a back injury, and the Bengals are 21st in FDPs per target (1.46) and 23rd in target rate allowed (20.0%) to TEs. It also doesn't hurt that offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi stated that he believes Engram will be "getting going here real soon" when asked about the lack of production from the veteran pass catcher so far.

Mike Gesicki, Bengals

FanDuel Salary: $4,700

Matchup: at DEN

Noah Fant has been ruled out for the Bengals on Monday night, so Mike Gesicki should handle plenty of snaps in a game where Cincy could be playing from behind. Even though he has Jake Browning targeting him, Gesicki had five weeks a season ago where he was the TE13 or better in DFS, and the options are slim at the TE spot for Monday's two-game slate.

Defenses

Denver Broncos

FanDuel Salary: $4,800

Matchup: vs. CIN

We're not exactly inventing the wheel by recommending a defense that is favored by more than a touchdown at home against a backup quarterback, but Denver's defense is sitting at second in defensive passing success rate (38.4%) and first in pressure rate (50.4%). The defense that has faced the Bengals over the last two weeks has been seventh or better in DFS scoring.

New York Jets

FanDuel Salary: $4,200

Matchup: at MIA

The Jets' defense has yet to get rolling under new head coach Aaron Glenn, but the Dolphins' offense has looked out of sorts, and Tua Tagovailoa has turned the ball over at least once in each of his first three starts in 2025. Two of the three defenses that Miami has faced so far has finished third or better in DFS scoring.

