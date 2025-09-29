3 Best NFL FanDuel Picks Plays for the Week 4 Monday Night Football Doubleheader

Even if tonight's games aren't the most thrilling, we still get another Monday Night Football doubleheader for Week 4.

Hard to complain about extra football.

Across those two games, which FanDuel Picks plays are worth considering? Here are my three favorites for the two-game slate.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

FanDuel Picks NFL Plays for Week 4 Monday Night Football

Ollie Gordon More Than 24.5 Rushing Yards

Ollie Gordon II brought physicality the Miami Dolphins haven't seen in quite some time last week, and I think they should run it back against the New York Jets.

Gordon ran 9 times for 38 yards in Week 3, a big spike from his role previously. Part of the success was thanks to a Buffalo Bills defense that has struggled with downhill runs, and the Jets have been better in that arena. But given how effective it was, I wouldn't be shocked to see them try it again.

Adding to the appeal is that current wind speed projections are 13 miles per hour, which could encourage the Dolphins to lean more on the ground game. Gordon would be the biggest benefactor if that were to happen.

Troy Franklin More Than 0.5 Touchdowns (Spicy Pick)

If you prefer a safer route, I don't mind Troy Franklin's yardage number at 43.5. I'm a bit worried the Denver Broncos decide to ride the ground game, which gives me pause there.

I do think they'll score points, which is why I'm willing to swing with the spicy here.

Franklin's Week 2 role increase carried over into Week 3. He played 78% of the snaps, nearly equaling his mark from the previous week.

Now Marvin Mims is banged up after sustaining a hip injury in Saturday's practice, which could further solidify Franklin's role. I've got Franklin with a 32.3% chance to score, high enough for me to consider him for higher-upside lineups.

Bo Nix Less Than 21.5 Rushing Yards

I'm more willing to expect rushing yards from Bo Nix when the Broncos are in scramble mode. As big favorites at home, I don't think he'll need to tap into this as much.

In 21 career games, Nix has had more than 21.5 rushing yards 12 times, a rate that could scare us off. However, his record in those is 4-8; his record in 9 games with less than 21.5 yards is 7-2. Nix taps into his legs when the team is most desperate or in a negative game script, and that's not the expectation tonight.

If the Broncos fall behind, we could be in trouble here. I just have enough faith they won't do that to side with the "less than."

