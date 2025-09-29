2 Best Champions League Bets and Player Props for Tuesday 9/30/25

The 2025-26 edition of the Champions League has arrived, pitting Europe's best sides against each other.

When looking at the Champions League betting odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for the upcoming matches?

Tuesday's Best Champions League Betting Picks and Prop Bets

Bayern Munich at Paphos

Bayern are massive favorites over Paphos, a side from Cyprus. Despite being on the road, Bayern are -1000 to win and -164 to go over 2.5 goals.

As if Bayern needed any other advantages, the Bundesliga did them a favor and scheduled their last league match on Friday, giving them more time to rest and prep for this game.

I think Bayern are going to roll, and I'm intrigued by Olise's goal odds.

In his first year with Bayern a campaign ago, Olise thrived, scoring 12 goals and notching 15 assists in 28 Bundesliga starts. His first foray into the Champions League went really well, too, as he recorded five goals and two assists in 13 starts.

He's off to a scorching start this year, as well, netting three times and dishing out two assists in just four starts, and with Bayern likely to create loads of chances in this one, Olise should have opportunities to get a goal.

Benfica at Chelsea

There will be some extra energy in the air as Chelsea legend José Mourinho is back at Stamford Bridge with his Benfica side. I think we'll see a low-scoring match.

Chelsea have hit a bad run of form. They have one point across their last three Premier League matches, and in their first UCL clash, they were drubbed 3-1 at Bayern. It certainly doesn't help Chelsea that Cole Palmer -- the Blues' main creator -- is out due to injury.

Benfica have permitted two total goals over three Primeira Liga matches since Mourinho took charge. He's instantly made them better defensively, which is exactly what you'd expect. Although a road match at Chelsea will be a major step up in competition for Benfica, they are getting the Blues at a good time.

Benfica's best shot to get a result is to make it a low-scoring game, and while I'm not sure they can get said result, I think they can frustrate an out-of-whack Chelsea attack.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.