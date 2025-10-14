NFL Week 7 Spread and Total Predictions for Every Game

In the NFL, you're never lacking in prediction models to try to give you an idea of what to expect in a given week, whether those models are for betting or other purposes.

Below, we're going to run through what my spread and total models say about Week 7's NFL games.

As a disclaimer, this is my own, personal betting model. I'll lay out which bets I'm willing to make based on it compared to FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds, but as always, you'll have to decide for yourself whether there's enough value for you to the plunge, as well.

The spread model is largely based on numberFire's Net Expected Points (NEP) model, which is their version of EPA. The totals model factors in things such as pace and wind speed, as well. Numbers are manually edited to reflect the players who are expected to play in a given game.

Without further ado, here's what I've got for this upcoming slate of games.

NFL Week 7 Predictions

Steelers at Bengals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Steelers -6.7

Total Prediction: 44.2

Rams at Jaguars Prediction

Spread Prediction: Rams -4.4

Total Prediction: 45.0

Eagles at Vikings Prediction

Spread Prediction: Vikings -1.2

Total Prediction: 43.2

Thoughts: This number assumes J.J. McCarthy starts for the Minnesota Vikings, and based on Kevin O'Connell's press conference Monday, I'm not sure that happens. With Carson Wentz also banged up, there's a chance Max Brosmer starts, so I will not bet the Vikings until we get more clarity at quarterback.

Raiders at Chiefs Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chiefs -11.2

Total Prediction: 48.6

Thoughts: Willing to bet the over here as I think the Kansas City Chiefs' offense could light it up with Rashee Rice back.

Saints at Bears Prediction

Spread Prediction: Bears -4.9

Total Prediction: 43.2

Thoughts: Current forecast calls for 14 mph winds, which is why I am willing to bet the under.

Dolphins at Browns Prediction

Spread Prediction: Dolphins -1.8

Total Prediction: 38.4

Thoughts: Betting the Miami Dolphins makes me want to yarf, but getting +134 on the moneyline against Dillon Gabriel is too big to ignore.

Panthers at Jets Prediction

Spread Prediction: Panthers -0.3

Total Prediction: 41.5

Patriots at Titans Prediction

Spread Prediction: Patriots -6.0

Total Prediction: 40.9

Colts at Chargers Prediction

Spread Prediction: Chargers -0.2

Total Prediction: 47.2

Giants at Broncos Prediction

Spread Prediction: Broncos -8.6

Total Prediction: 44.8

Thoughts: The Denver Broncos' defense has neutralized rushing quarterbacks, which is concerning for the New York Giants. Still, I think the Broncos will move the ball here, so I agree with the value the model is showing in the over.

Commanders at Cowboys Prediction

Spread Prediction: Commanders -0.7

Total Prediction: 52.5

Packers at Cardinals Prediction

Spread Prediction: Packers -7.6

Total Prediction: 49.0

Thoughts: Even assuming Kyler Murray and Marvin Harrison Jr. sit, I have too much faith in this Green Bay Packers offense to ignore the value I'm showing in the over.

Falcons at 49ers Prediction

Spread Prediction: 49ers -1.9

Total Prediction: 45.1

Thoughts: May give the San Francisco 49ers' offense a bump depending on injury news later in the week, so ignoring the value I see in the under for now.

Buccaneers at Lions Prediction

Spread Prediction: Lions -4.4

Total Prediction: 52.8

Texans at Seahawks Prediction

Spread Prediction: Seahawks -1.0

Total Prediction: 44.3

Thoughts: Showing value in both the Houston Texans and the over. I prefer the over between the two because it gives me exposure to a Seattle Seahawks offense that is playing good football right now.

