Despite being the youngest franchise in the NFL and one of the 12 current NFL teams to never win a Super Bowl, the Houston Texans have already featured several all-time great players in their short history.

Even so, it begs the question: who are the best Houston Texans players of all time?

That's what we'll look to figure out here. With a little statistical help from Sports Reference, let's sift through the best Houston Texans players of all time.

Best Houston Texans Players All Time

Here are the top 10 Houston Texans players of all time by Sports Reference's Approximate Value (AV):

Player Rank AV Pos Seasons J.J. Watt 1 122 DE 2011-2020 Andre Johnson 2 119 WR 2003-2014 Duane Brown 3 78 LT 2008-2017 Matt Schaub 4 72 QB 2007-2013 DeAndre Hopkins 5 67 WR 2013-2019 Arian Foster 6 62 RB 2009-2015 Johnathan Joseph 7 62 DB 2011-2019 View Full Table ChevronDown

Let's run through some of the top names.

1. J.J. Watt (2011-2020)

In what shouldn't be a major surprise, defensive end J.J. Watt rates out as the best Houston Texans player of all time. Watt spent 10 seasons in Houston, during which he won three Defensive Player of the Year trophies and was named a five-time First Team All-Pro. His 101 career sacks with the Texans are easily the most in franchise history, with the next-closest Houston defender amassing 57 career sacks.

J.J. Watt Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

5-time First Team All Pro

3-time Defensive Player of the Year

Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year (2017)

2. Andre Johnson (2003-2014)

Watt may have been the obvious choice for best Texans player of all time, but Andre Johnson isn't far off. The superstar wide receiver spent his first 12 NFL seasons with the Texans, leading the league in receptions (2006 and 2008) and receiving yards (2008 and 2009) twice. Johnson remains the all-time Texans leader in receptions (1,012), receiving yards (13,597), and receiving touchdowns (64).

Andre Johnson Accomplishments

Hall of Fame (Class of 2024)

7-time Pro Bowl

2-time First Team All-Pro

3. Duane Brown (2008-2017)

Left tackle Duane Brown was a force during his 10 seasons with the Texans, stabilizing the Houston offensive line and helping elevate the franchise into a legitimate force in the AFC. During Brown's 10 years with the team, Houston finished with a losing record just twice. He was a key cog in a Texans offense that finished top-10 in scoring four consecutive seasons from 2009 to 2012.

Duane Brown Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

First Team All-Pro (2012)

4. Matt Schaub (2007-2013)

Quarterback Matt Schaub was Houston's first true "franchise quarterback" as he helped elevate the expansion franchise into legitimacy in the late 2000s. Schaub was under center for the Texans' first winning season in 2009 -- a year in which he led the entire NFL in passing yards (4,770). A two-time Pro Bowler, Schaub is Houston's all-time leader in passing yards (23,221) and passing touchdowns (124).

Matt Schaub Accomplishments

2-time Pro Bowl

5. DeAndre Hopkins (2013-2019)

Andre Johnson passed the torch to fellow wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins when Houston drafted "Nuk" 27th overall in the 2013 draft. D-Hop wasted little time cementing himself as one of the league's best receivers, cracking 1,000 yards in five of seven seasons with the team. He was named a First Team All-Pro in each of his final three years with the Texans, peaking in 2018 when he secured 115 receptions for 1,572 yards and 11 touchdowns.

DeAndre Hopkins Accomplishments

5-time Pro Bowl

3-time First Team All-Pro

