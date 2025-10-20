Run It Back: Monday, October 20th, 2025

Run It Back is officially back for a fourth season!

On this October 20th, 2025 episode of 'Run It Back' on FanDuel TV, co-hosts Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins preview the 2025-2026 NBA Season as tip-off starts October 21st.

The crew begins the show discussing the LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and the Los Angeles Lakers entering 2025-26.

Then, Milwaukee Bucks forward Bobby Portis joins the show to discuss Milwaukee's offseason moves and speculate about the Giannis Antetokounmpo trade rumors.

Finally, the crew discuss whether Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler can keep the Golden State Warriors in title contention before breaking down the Philadelphia 76ers' hopes for a bounce back season!

Check out the full episode below:

Run It Back airs Monday - Friday on FanDuel TV from 10 to 11 a.m. Eastern. Michelle Beadle, Chandler Parsons, Lou Williams, and new 4th chair Boogie Cousins discuss the day's biggest NBA games, matchups, and most talked about storylines from around the league.

