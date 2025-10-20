10 Best Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Adds Heading Into NFL Week 8

Following Week 7, this week's waiver wire targets are quite underwhelming -- especially at the wide receiver position. However, there are always a few hot commodities available, and that's still the case this week with a trio of rookies generating hype.

With that in mind, here are some of the best additions you can make to your squads heading into Week 8.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL betting odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Top Fantasy Football Waiver Wire Pickups

Quarterbacks

Jaxson Dart, Giants

At this point, Jaxson Dart should hold a roster spot in almost every league. After posting an impressive 23.6 fantasy points while finishing as QB3 against the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 6, Dart posted an even more impressive performance on Sunday by recording 29.4 fantasy points against the Denver Broncos (QB3 prior to Monday Night Football).

Dart's rushing potential is still present, for he's recorded a rushing touchdown in three of the last four. While he totaled only five rushing attempt for 11 rushing yards in Week 7, Dart showed his value as a passer by racking up 283 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Since taking over as the start in Week 4, Dart is posting 22.6 fantasy points per game -- which would rank as QB4 for the entire season. Yahoo Sports has his roster percentage at 42%; this may be the last call for scooping up Dart on the waiver wire.

Joe Flacco, Bengals

Joe Flacco may not be a long-term add as he adds virtually no rushing potential, and the Cincinnati Bengals' offense is still far from reliable with 19.4 points per game (seventh-fewest). However, Week 7's performance with 33 points provides hope, and it's probably not a coincidence this was Flacco's second start in Cincinnati.

After logging 18.8 fantasy points in his Bengals debut (QB15 in Week 6), Flacco erupted for 26.0 fantasy points this week (QB6 before MNF). Backed by 22.4 fantasy points per game over his first two starts in Cincy, Flacco could at least by an intriguing streaming option. He's benefitting from throwing to one of the NFL's best wideout tandems in Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, and Week 8 brings a favorable matchup against the New York Jets. Flacco is widely available, rostered in only 11% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Aaron Rodgers (vs. Green Bay), Spencer Rattler (at Chicago)

Running Backs

Kyle Monangai, Bears

Early in the season, Kyle Monangai was a stash for deeper leagues, but the rookie's snap shares failed to increase. Excluding Week 2's 52-21 loss against the Detroit Lions, Monangai's snap shares did not surpass 30.0% in Week 1, 3, and 4. After posting a 34.4% snap share in Week 6, Monangai was a name to watch on Sunday.

His workload increased once again with a season-high 44.9% snap share in Week 7. This led to three targets for two receptions and 13 receiving yards paired with 13 rushing attempts for 81 rushing yards (6.2 yards per carry) and one touchdown. Monangai's increased usage immediately paid off with 16.4 fantasy points (RB10). I doubt Monangai surpasses D'Andre Swift, but a split workload could lead to fantasy value on an offense posting 27.0 points per game over the last three. Rostered in only 7% of leagues, Monangai should be on your waiver wire radar.

Zonovan Knight, Cardinals

Since the injuries of James Conner and Trey Benson, the Arizona Cardinals' backfield continues to be a headache for fantasy managers. At first, we thought Emari Demercado could be the lead back. That was incorrect as Michael Carter took 57.4% of snaps while recording 23 touches in Week 5. Just when we thought this was Carter's backfield, Zonovan Knight has posted snap shares of 50.7% and 44.7% since Week 6.

Knight logged 12 touches compared to Carter's 11 in Week 6. He enjoyed more work once again by logging 14 rushing attempts, four targets, and three receptions compared to Carter's 7 carries, two targets, and two catches on Sunday. Carter's efficiency on the ground has been dreadful with only 2.8 yards per rushing attempt since Week 5. Knight's 3.6 yards per carry since Week 6 still isn't great, but his 4.1 yards per rushing attempt from Week 7 could be the final straw for becoming Arizona's top back. The Cardinals' running back is rostered in only 22% of leagues.

Tyjae Spears, Titans

As usual, the Tennessee Titans rarely ran the rock as they posted only 12 rushing attempts compared to 34 rushing attempts in Sunday's 31-13 loss against the New England Patriots. Negative game scripts have been a huge blow to Tennessee's run game, for it touts the second-lowest rush-play rate.

It's a long shot that Tyjae Spears becomes a consistent fantasy contributor on this offense, but he's splitting a near even workload with Tony Pollard over the previous two games. In fact, Spears is averaging 8.5 touches per game compared to Pollard's 12.0 during that span. After logging a 59.0% snap share in Week 6, Spears had a 43.4% snap rate on Sunday. That's on par with Pollard's snap shares of 42.6% and 56.6% over the last two games. Spears is a talented receiving back, too, averaging 4.0 targets per game since Week 6. His 29% roster percentage will likely remain low, but if you have any hope about this Titans offense, Spears could be a stash in deeper leagues.

Others to Consider:

Michael Carter (Bye), Brashard Smith (vs. Washington), Blake Corum (Bye), Isaiah Davis (at Cincinnati), Bhayshul Tuten (Bye), xxx (vs./at xxx)

Wide Receivers

Kayshon Boutte, Patriots

This isn't a great week for picking up wide receivers. Kayshon Boutte could be the best option thanks to his 18.2 fantasy points per game over the last two games. He remains a clear starter on the New England Patriots, enjoying a 71.6% snap share on the season. Of course, everyone is looking for exposure to the rising Drake Maye right now. As the Patriots' primary deep ball receiver, Boutte is benefitting from Maye's excellent play.

However, a deep threat comes with "boom or bust" qualities. For example, Boutte is averaging only 3.5 targets and receptions per game since Week 6. Yet, he's still posted 74.0 receiving yards per game thanks to 21.1 receiving yards per reception. Boutte has also recorded three receiving touchdowns over the last two. His path to success screams negative regression, but totaling nearly 20.0 fantasy points per game over a two-game span still makes him a waiver wire option (rostered in 32% of leagues).

Alec Pierce, Colts

Exposure to a red-hot quarterback applies to the Indianapolis Colts, as well. Backed by excellent play from Daniel Jones, the Colts continue to post absurd numbers with 33.1 points per game (the most) and 6.4 yards per play (the most).

After returning from injury in Week 6 while recording two receptions for 48 receiving yards, Alec Pierce had his best game yet on Sunday with five catches for 98 receiving yards (12.3 fantasy points). His 10 targets from Week 7 holds the most weight. Pierce already touts a 79.1% snap share on the season, and if his targets rise, this should mean fantasy success thanks to his 19.8 yards per catch. However, this was his first game with more than five targets. The absence of Josh Downs (concussion) likely played a role in Pierce's increased usage, too. For now, Pierce is simply a stash.

Troy Franklin, Broncos

Troy Franklin's fantasy production has been frustrating in 2025. After recording 20.0 fantasy points in Week 2, he was a must-add across fantasy football. However, Franklin averaged only 4.5 fantasy points per game from Week 3 to 6. According to PlayerProfiler, Franklin carries an 18.7% target share and 31.6% red zone target share (sixth among receivers) -- yet he struggled to produce during the four-game span.

There was still plenty left on the table in Week 7 as Franklin turned 10 targets into three catches and 19 receiving yards. He at least scored his first touchdown since Week 2, leading to 11.4 fantasy points. After finally finding the end zone paired with a season-high 10 targets, Franklin still seems worthy of a roster spot. He's rostered in only 21% of leagues.

Others to Consider:

Chris Moore (at Kansas City), Xavier Legette (vs. Buffalo), Jack Bech (Bye)

Tight Ends

Oronde Gadsden II, Chargers

After beginning the season with Will Dissly and Tyler Conklin as the Los Angeles Chargers' top tight ends, Oronde Gadsden has emerged as the top option. Gadsden wasn't even activated until Week 3, but his workload has steadily increased. Since posting a 75.0% snap share in Week 6, Gadsden has looked unstoppable. His seven receptions and 68 receiving yards on eight targets (8.3 fantasy points) in Week 6 generated some hype. Now, he's a must-add and perhaps the top waiver wire target prior to Week 8.

Gadsden went berserk in Week 7, racking up seven receptions, 164 receiving yards, and one touchdown on nine targets -- leading to 25.9 fantasy points (TE1). As soon as the rookie became the Bolts' clear TE1, he's flourished. Instant production from a rookie further backs the hype behind this week's best waiver wire targets. Look for Gadsden's 4% roster percentage to skyrocket prior to Week 8.

Others to Consider:

Theo Johnson (at Philadelphia), AJ Barner (Bye)

Defenses

Atlanta Falcons

Available in 89% of leagues, the Atlanta Falcons D/ST ranks as D/ST13 in fantasy points per game. The unit has finished in the top half of weekly rankings in back-to-back weeks, and Week 2's 21.0 fantasy points is a reminder of the defense's upside.

Week 8 brings a very favorable matchup against the Miami Dolphins, who total 20.0 points per game (8th-fewest) and 5.2 yards per play (12th-fewest). Miami also logs the fourth-most turnovers per game while the Falcons force the fifth-most takeaways per contest. The Fins even have some drama surrounding the quarterback position as Quinn Ewers replaced Tua Tagovailoa in Sunday's putrid 31-6 loss against the Cleveland Browns. With past success, Atlanta's D/ST is a clear play against Miami.

Others to Consider:

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (at New Orleans)

