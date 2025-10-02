3 Best NFL Bets and Predictions for 49ers at Rams on Thursday Night Football

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

Using the NFL odds at FanDuel Sportsbook as a guide, here are the best bets for the Thursday night matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

49ers at Rams Betting Picks on Thursday Night Football

Under normal circumstances, this matchup would project as a pretty even one, as the 49ers and Rams rank seventh and eighth, respectively, in our latest power rankings.

However, San Francisco continues to deal with injuries, and in tonight's matchup, they'll be missing all of Brock Purdy (toe), Ricky Pearsall (knee), and Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs). Not only does that mean Mac Jones is expected to make his third start at QB this season, but he'll be short on weapons beyond running back Christian McCaffrey.

That being said, this line has gone from Rams -5.5 to -7.5, which feels a bit high despite the injuries. Keep in mind that Los Angeles has covered this spread just once through four weeks, and that instance came against the Tennessee Titans, maybe the league's worst team.

While Jones will obviously be up against it, he's been serviceable in his two starts this season, both of which were 49ers wins. Among QBs with at least 50 drop backs, he ranks 8th in passing success rate (50.0%) and 12th in completion percentage over expected (2.7%), per NFL Next Gen Stats.

In addition to McCaffrey, Jones will at least still have veteran wideouts Kendrick Bourne and Demarcus Robinson to work with -- who have been solid contributors when thrust into bigger roles over their careers -- along with tight end Jake Tonges. Further, while the Rams haven't given up a ton of yardage on the ground, they're 20th in schedule-adjusted rush defense, so San Francisco could try to slow things down through the run game with CMC and Brian Robinson.

There's definitely risk that the injuries are too much for San Francisco to overcome and this ends in a lopsided score. However, as we've seen over the years, these short weeks can often produce low-scoring slugfests, particularly in divisional matchups, which could lead to a closer-than-expected game.

Puka Nacua is on track for another massive campaign for the Rams, but veteran Davante Adams has proven to be a capable Robin to Puka's Batman.

While Nacua has hogged team receiving volume through a 37.6% target share and 40.1% air yards share, Adams has still managed a pretty hefty 26.3% target share and 39.8% air yards share. Adams actually has a higher route rate than Nacua (92.4% vs. 81.4%) and averages more downfield (10+ yards) targets per game (4.5 vs. 3.8).

Ultimately, these two are combining for nearly 64% of Matthew Stafford's targets, and no other pass catcher has a target share reaching even 9%. This is about as narrow and predictable a target tree as we could hope for.

With that in mind, going over 53.5 receiving yards should be very doable for Adams. He's averaged 67.3 receiving yards per game and has exceeded this line in three of four weeks. Further, this is a Rams offense that ranks 4th in adjusted pace and 9th in pass rate over expectation, and Stafford is averaging roughly a top-10 mark in expected points added per drop back (0.12).

Our NFL projections forecast Adams for 60.9 receiving yards.

Additionally, while Nacua has a leg up in overall usage, Adams has enjoyed a significantly bigger role near the goal line through four weeks, boasting a 47.6% red zone target share 91.8% end zone target share, compared to marks of 14.3% and 0.0%, respectively, for Nacua. In fact, Adams' 25.6% red zone opportunity share (carries plus targets) even puts him within striking distance of lead running back Kyren Williams' 30.8% red zone opportunity share.

This all becomes even more notable when we see that Williams is -170 to score and Nacua is -105 to score.

Adams' touchdown odds have shortened from +115 to +105, but this is still worth considering at plus money in a game where the Rams have a 27.0-point implied team total. He's scored in three of four games.

It's worth noting that Adams played through a hamstring injury last week, but he isn't listed on the Week 5 injury report, so he should be healthier tonight, as well.

