2025 NFL Power Rankings Entering Week 5

NFL Week 4 is in the books.

The highlight of the week came on Sunday night when the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys went bar for bar in an overtime battle that ended in a 40-40 tie.

The lowlight came in the form of injury, as Malik Nabers and Tyreek Hill each sustained season-ending knee injuries this week.

Only two undefeated teams remain: the Buffalo Bills and Philadelphia Eagles. The Bills (+430) and Eagles (+600) sport the shortest Super Bowl LX odds and just so happen to take the top two spots in our power rankings. Where does the rest of the league stand?

Let's check out our NFL Power Rankings -- which are powered by numberFire's nERD-based rankings -- as we recap Week 4 and look ahead to Week 5

All NFL odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook.

NFL Power Rankings for Week 5

Team Rank nERD Playoff Odds Divisional Odds Super Bowl Odds Buffalo Bills 1 10.37 99.6% 96.0% 25.9% Philadelphia Eagles 2 8.11 93.9% 80.9% 13.0% Green Bay Packers 3 7.89 86.0% 48.2% 9.4% Detroit Lions 4 7.19 79.5% 41.2% 8.6% Kansas City Chiefs 5 5.75 74.5% 27.3% 5.3% Los Angeles Chargers 6 5.26 89.1% 53.3% 6.1% San Francisco 49ers 7 4.83 83.8% 47.5% 5.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

The Baltimore Ravens were safely the biggest faller of the week -- they went from 2nd to 16th on our rankings after moving to 1-3 following Sunday's 37-20 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs.

How concerned should we be about the Ravens?

On one hand, all three losses came to respectable teams in the Chiefs, Bills, and Detroit Lions. On the other hand, terrible injury luck will make it that much harder for the Ravens to climb out of the hole. Nnamdi Madubuike is out for the season while Marlon Humphrey and Roquan Smith are each set to miss a few weeks. On top of that, Lamar Jackson, Nate Wiggins, and Ronnie Stanley each left Sunday's game early with injuries.

An absurdly banged-up Baltimore team might have a difficult time capitalizing on their next two games against the Houston Texans and Los Angeles Rams. So, should we consider betting the Pittsburgh Steelers (3-1) to win the AFC North at +200 odds?

AFC North Winner 2025-26 AFC North Winner 2025-26 Pittsburgh Steelers +185 View more odds in Sportsbook

The Steelers have a bye this week and will return to a home date against the Cleveland Browns followed by a road date against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pittsburgh has a pretty decent path to begin the season 5-1. Given the injuries, there's a world where Baltimore is 2-4 or worse by then. The Ravens should be just fine in the long term, but I do think the Steelers will have shorter than +200 AFC North odds by the time we get to Week 8.

The Eagles are sitting pretty despite a tough early schedule and will run into another battle test this week when they host a trending-up Denver Broncos group. The Broncos just held the Bengals to a mere 159 yards. Sunday's affair will be a great opportunity for Denver's defense to show us just how much they should be feared.

Jayden Daniels is expected to return in Week 5, and Sunday's Washington Commanders-Los Angeles Chargers showdown is shaping up to be one of the best games on the main slate thanks to a close spread (2.5) and high total (48.5).

Week 5 should be telling, and it all kicks off with a Thursday Night Football NFC West bout between the San Francisco 49ers and Rams.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which NFL bets stand out to you? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.