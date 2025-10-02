Jayden Daniels Fantasy Football Week 5: Stats and Projections vs. Chargers

Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders will meet the Los Angeles Chargers and their fifth-ranked pass defense (158.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 5, on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

Considering Daniels for your daily fantasy lineup, with his next game versus the Chargers? We've got stats and info for you below.

Jayden Daniels Week 5 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers Game Date: October 5, 2025

October 5, 2025 Game Time: 4:25 p.m.

4:25 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 19.9

19.9 Projected Passing Yards: 226.22

226.22 Projected Passing TDs: 1.48

1.48 Projected Rushing Yards: 42.31

42.31 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.36

Projections provided by numberFire

Daniels Fantasy Performance

Daniels has compiled 39.8 fantasy points in 2025 (19.9 per game), which ranks him 27th at the QB position. Overall, he's the No. 72 player in fantasy football.

In two games this season, Daniels has compiled 433 passing yards (43-of-72) with three passing TDs and zero picks, leading to 39.8 fantasy points. On the ground, he's contributed 85 yards rushing on 18 carries.

In Week 2 against the Green Bay Packers, Daniels connected on 57.1% of his passes for 200 yards, with two touchdowns and zero interceptions with 17 rushing yards on the ground, good for 19.7 fantasy points.

Chargers Defensive Performance

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to throw for more than 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Chargers have allowed three players to pass for at least one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed someone to throw more than one TD in a game this year.

Los Angeles has given up over 100 yards receiving to one player this season.

A total of Three players have hauled in a TD pass versus the Chargers this year.

Los Angeles has not allowed an opposing player to catch more than one touchdown pass in a game this year.

The Chargers' defense has not allowed a player to pile up more than 100 yards on the ground in a game this year.

Los Angeles has allowed three players to score at least one rushing TD versus them this year.

The Chargers have not allowed an opposing player to score two or more rushing TDs against them this year.

