3 Best MLB Bets and Player Props for Red Sox at Yankees Game 3

It's time for playoff baseball!

Even within a single MLB game, you've got countless betting markets to choose from.

Which bets stand out today as the Boston Red Sox take on the New York Yankees?

We're going to run through my favorites in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds. You can also check out FanDuel Research's MLB player projections if you want a glimpse at projected strikeouts, home runs, and more.

Now, let's dig into the best bets for this game.

Betting Picks for Red Sox at Yankees Wild Card Game 3

Moneyline Boston Red Sox

In a series where each game was a nail-biter that could've gone either way based on a handful of moments, I see value in backing the Red Sox at these plus odds.

Both sides are starting rookies who will be making their postseason debuts, and both pitchers have handled big league hitters quite well this season. However, early returns from Boston's starter suggests they might have the edge on the mound.

Red Sox left-hander Connelly Early has made just four MLB starts, but he's been lights out in that sample, logging a 2.28 xERA, 36.7% strikeout rate, 5.1% walk rate, and 46.7% ground-ball rate. Although Early has maxed out at 90 pitches and has gone past five innings just once, setup man Garrett Whitlock is likely unavailable after throwing a whopping 47 pitches last night, so manager Alex Cora might be willing to push Early beyond those thresholds if he pitches well.

In his limited time, Early has produced a ridiculous 59.1% K rate in lefty-lefty matchups, and while that's obviously unsustainable over the long haul, it's a promising sign he can handle lefties Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm, and Ben Rice (if he starts), who are arguably New York's toughest batters outside of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Yankees righty Cam Schlittler is the more experienced of the two starters (14 starts), and he went a season-high seven innings in his last start and has gone as high as 100 pitches this year, so he could pitch deep into the game if he's dialed in. That being said, while he's produced a sparkling 2.96 ERA, the underlying numbers aren't quite as strong. Although he sports an excellent 27.6% strikeout rate, a 3.99 xERA points to regression, and a 10.2% walk rate could quickly put him in a hole.

The advanced metrics have generally been positive for both bullpens in 2025, but little has come easy for the relievers on either side in this series, so we could once again be in for a rollercoaster ride in the later innings. While the expected absence of Whitlock will be a blow for Boston, New York had the more inconsistent bullpen overall this year.

In all, this could arguably go either way, and these are solid odds to back the underdog to pull off the upset.

Connelly Early - Strikeouts Connelly Early Over

There's obviously some risk in taking the over on Early's strikeout prop because if he struggles early, there's little question that he'll be yanked quickly in a win-or-go-home matchup.

However, this isn't a huge number to exceed, and he's reached 4+ strikeouts in all four of his starts this year, posting 11, 7, 4, and 7 Ks.

The Yankees have a scary lineup versus lefties, but Stanton is a plus matchup for punchouts (34.2% K rate) despite his power, and all of Judge, Grisham, Chisholm, Volpe, and Austin Wells have K rates above 23.0%. Further, as noted earlier, Early has racked up punchouts against lefties, and he should see 4-5 in tonight's lineup.

Even in a scenario where the Red Sox lose, Early has the potential to hit the over if he's able to log 4+ innings.

To Record An RBI Alex Bregman +180

Alex Bregman figures to be batting third as usual, and with a right-hander on the mound, we should see Jaren Duran and a red-hot Trevor Story batting ahead of him, giving him a great chance at an RBI if things go Boston's way tonight.

In the series, Bregman has gone 3-for-7 with a double and just one strikeout, and he recorded an RBI in Game 1. Bregman makes up for his modest power with fantastic contact skills and plate discipline behind a 14.1% K rate (88th percentile), 15.0% whiff rate (92nd percentile), and 19.8% chase rate (95th percentile), culminating in a rock-solid .345 xwOBA (68th percentile).

Schlittler's walk issues could help get men on base ahead of Bregman, and his underlying numbers are actually less imposing in same-handed matchups. Against righties, Schlittler has posted a 4.15 xFIP, 25.6% K rate, and 32.1% GB rate, a step down from his 3.51 xFIP, 29.1% K rate, and 39.6% GB rate versus lefties.

The up-and-down nature of New York's bullpen this season -- and in this series -- should only further help Bregman get RBI opportunities.

You can also download our free 2025 MLB playoffs printable bracket to follow along all postseason.

