3 Best FanDuel NFL DFS Stacks to Target in Week 5

Stacking in NFL DFS on FanDuel is a vital strategy as a way to shoot for upside. There are a few different ways to correlate lineups that can help us maximize our ceiling.

The classic stack is a quarterback with one of his pass-catchers. Sometimes, it makes sense to double-stack and use two pass catchers with their signal-caller, especially when the target share is concentrated around two players.

In other situations, we can pair a running back and a defense on the same team. This makes sense when a team is a huge favorite and expected to dominate, which can lead to carries for the back and chances for sacks and turnovers for the D/ST.

We also can look to deploy a game stack. One example is rostering a QB, one of his pass-catchers, and a pass-catcher from the other team. Game stacks can work best in matchups that have high totals and close spreads.

Our Brandon Gdula did a study on stacking that is worth checking out before you make your lineups.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, here are four of the best stacks to zero in on in NFL DFS for this week's main slate.

All NFL betting odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook and may change after this article is published.

NFL DFS Stacks for Week 5

Washington Commanders at Los Angeles Chargers

Jayden Daniels ($8,300) and Omarion Hampton ($7,500)

The best DFS environment of the week is the Washington Commanders-Los Angeles Chargers matchup, a game that is tied for a slate-high total (48.5) and also has a tight spread (2.5). Plus, it's indoors. Really, all the boxes are checked.

While you can stack this game in a few ways, I like the idea of pairing Jayden Daniels and Omarion Hampton.

Daniels is expected back this week after missing the past two games. With his elite running ability, you don't have to stack him with a pass-catcher. Daniels averaged 52.4 rushing yards per game as a rookie and scored six TDs on the ground. The Chargers are a quality defense, but we just saw Jaxson Dart run 10 times for 54 yards versus the Bolts.

With Najee Harris out of the picture, Hampton got the clear lead gig last week and thrived, turning 12 carries into 128 rushing yards and a score. He also caught all five of his targets for 28 yards and played 89% of the snaps. He's a workhorse back who can feast against a Washington team that ranks just 23rd in schedule-adjusted defense.

Detroit Lions at Cincinnati Bengals

Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,000) and Ja'Marr Chase ($9,000)

The Detroit Lions travel to the Cincinnati Bengals for a game with a 48.5-point total. Unfortunately, the spread is 10.5 points. If Joe Burrow was playing, this game would be a DFS dream. Instead, we'll see Jake Browning. It can still be a shootout, though.

However bad we feared it might be for Ja'Marr Chase with Browning under center, it's been worse. Chase has 73 combined receiving yards the last two weeks while making exactly five grabs in each game as the Bengals have mustered only 13 total points. But those matchups were brutal ones on the road against top defenses (MIN and DEN). This is a softer matchup at home against a Lions defense that is solid overall (10th) but weaker against the pass (17th).

Chase's salary hasn't been impacted much by the two down games, so maybe that'll scare some people away. He still brings massive big-play upside to the table, and I'm expecting Browning to fare better than he has the previous two games.

Jahmyr Gibbs is my favorite RB play this week. Cincy is 24th in overall defense and 22nd against the run. Gibbs has played at least 62% of the snaps and handled at least 17 total touches in every game apart from a Week 2 blowout of the Chicago Bears. He's the clear-cut RB1 in Detroit, and his ability to contribute both as a runner and receiver gives him slate-winning upside.

This stack takes a big chunk of salary, but -- as of Thursday -- it looks like we'll have some quality value on the slate, making it easier to jam in Gibbs and Chase.

Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets

Justin Fields ($7,700), Garrett Wilson ($7,800) and Jake Ferguson ($6,000)

The Dallas Cowboys make every game they're in stackable, and their matchup at the New York Jets holds a 47.5-point total and 2.5-point spread.

Understandably, Breece Hall ($7,000) might be chalk this week, and he makes a lot of sense at his salary. With that said, I like the idea of pivoting to Justin Fields and Garrett Wilson in the passing game.

Fields has been a fantasy monster in his two full games, scoring 27.14 and 29.52 FanDuel points. Facing a Dallas defense that is dead last overall as well as last against the pass, Fields has a strong case to be this slate's QB1.

While we don't have to stack a pass-catcher with Fields, Wilson against the NFL's worst pass D is an enticing option. Wilson is off to an outstanding start to the campaign and has been targeted at least eight times in each contest. In Fields' two full games, Wilson is averaging 6.5 catches, 88.5 yards and 1.0 touchdowns.

I lean Jake Ferguson over George Pickens ($7,100) as the Dallas bring-back piece, although both are good plays. Ferguson has been targeted a whopping 21 times sans CeeDee Lamb the last two games, turning that immense volume into 20 catches for 122 yards and no scores. He's +155 to score a touchdown this week.

