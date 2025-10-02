FanDuel NFL DFS Picks for Week 5

There are a handful of injuries to navigate, and bye weeks are now taking place, with four teams (Atlanta Falcons, Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, and Pittsburgh Steelers) not playing in Week 5. Given all of the injury news occurring throughout the week, my thoughts and approach to Sunday's DFS main slate could change over the course of the weekend, so it's important to keep tabs on player statuses before kickoff.

When taking a look at the options in NFL DFS on FanDuel, there are a variety of contests and ways to attack each slate.

Using our NFL DFS projections as a guide, let's take a look at some of the best daily fantasy football plays at each position -- accounting for salary -- on the Week 5 FanDuel main slate.

Note: All stats come from NextGenStats or Pro Football Focus unless stated otherwise.

NFL DFS Picks for Week 5

Quarterbacks

Justin Fields, Jets

FanDuel Salary: $7,700

Matchup: vs. DAL

Playing Justin Fields can be risky given his volatility as a passer, but he's scored 27-plus FanDuel points (FDPs) in two of his first three starts on the New York Jets, and his 48-plus rushing yards in each of his first three outings raises his floor. Sunday's Jets-Dallas Cowboys game is expected to be played at the second-fastest pace among games in Week 5, and Dallas' defense is 31st in FDPs per drop back (0.74) and 27th in rushing yards allowed (122) to QBs.

Dak Prescott, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $7,300

Matchup: at NYJ

On the other side of the Jets-Cowboys clash, Dak Prescott just tallied 34 FDPs against a formidable Green Bay Packers defense despite not having CeeDee Lamb, and New York's defense has been susceptible against the pass to begin the season. In addition to the Jets residing at 22nd in defensive passing success rate (48.4%) and 26th in pressure rate (29.4%), they are 27th in FDPs per drop back given up (0.57) to the QB position.

Others to Consider

Justin Herbert ($8,000 vs. WAS) - There's some concern for Justin Herbert with both of his starting tackles out, but the Washington Commanders are 24th in FDPs per drop back allowed (0.54) to QBs, and we know where the ball is going in the Los Angeles Chargers' aerial attack right now.

Daniel Jones ($7,400 vs. LV) - Although Daniel Jones has contributed fewer than 16 FDPs in back-to-back starts, he'll return home in Week 5 to face a Las Vegas Raiders team that is 27th in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Jaxson Dart ($6,900 at NO) - Losing Malik Nabers for the rest of the season isn't ideal for Jaxson Dart, but he provides a solid floor with his rushing. Plus, his stacking options have friendly salaries, and the New Orleans Saints are 29th in FDPs per drop back permitted (0.65) to QBs.

Running Backs

Jonathan Taylor, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $9,500

Matchup: vs. LV

After being limited to 12.1 FDPs against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 4, Jonathan Taylor is in a solid bounce-back spot with the Indianapolis Colts being favored at home against Vegas. Along with Taylor already having two games this season where he's eclipsed 30-plus FDPs, the Raiders are 25th in rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.60) and 24th in missed tackle per carry rate allowed (27.1%) to RBs.

Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,000

Matchup: at CIN

Despite Jahmyr Gibbs having David Montgomery behind him, Gibbs is still pacing Detroit's backfield in snap rate (62.9%), route rate (60.5%), red-zone rushing share (61.3%), and target share (17.9%). Up next for Gibbs is a road date against a Cincinnati Bengals defense that is 31st in FDPs per target (1.94), 24th in yards per route run (1.42), 27th in rushing yards over expected per attempt (0.80), and 24th in explosive runs (runs of 10-plus yards) permitted (11) to the RB position.

Omarion Hampton, Chargers

FanDuel Salary: $7,500

Matchup: vs. WAS

In his first game with Najee Harris inactive for the Chargers in Week 4, Omarion Hampton earned a season-high 87.5% snap rate, turning his 22 adjusted opportunities (carries plus 2x targets) into 165 scrimmage yards and a touchdown en route to scoring 28 FDPs. Hampton has now tallied 21-plus FDPs in back-to-back weeks, and despite facing a stout Commanders run defense, the rookie back's current workload in an above-average offense is tough to ignore at this salary.

Others to Consider

De'Von Achane ($8,100 at CAR) - De'Von Achane is seeing elite usage with 25 adjusted opportunities per game and a 74.1% route rate, and with Tyreek Hill sidelined, he's set up to do plenty of damage versus a Carolina Panthers defense that is 30th in rushing yards over expected per attempt given up (1.36) to RBs.

Breece Hall ($7,000 vs. DAL) - Due to the injury to Braelon Allen, Breece Hall should handle a decent-sized workload against a Cowboys defense that is 28th in target rate (24.1%) and 30th in yards per route run allowed (2.04) to RBs while they are also 26th in schedule-adjusted run defense.

Cam Skattebo ($6,200 at NO) - Cam Skattebo produced only 12 FDPs in Week 4, but he still earned a 75.4% snap rate, 63.3% route rate, 60.0% red-zone rushing share, and 29 adjusted opportunities in his first game playing without Tyrone Tracy Jr.. If you're looking to save even more salary at RB, Woody Marks ($5,400), Rachaad White ($5,200), and possibly Rico Dowdle ($4,900) -- if Chuba Hubbard is ruled out -- are also viable (yet risky) options.

Wide Receivers

Amon-Ra St. Brown, Lions

FanDuel Salary: $9,300

Matchup: at CIN

Amon-Ra St. Brown certainly carries the highest floor among WRs on the Week 5 main slate, but his team-leading 43.5% and 80.0% end-zone target share gives him a high ceiling, which has led to him posting 22-plus FDPs in two of his last three starts. Along with the Detroit Lions possessing the highest implied point total (29.5) on the slate, the Bengals are 23rd in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

George Pickens, Cowboys

FanDuel Salary: $7,100

Matchup: at NYJ

Even with George Pickens likely seeing Sauce Gardner in coverage often, his role (28.9% target share, 49.3% air yards share, and 66.7% end-zone target share) sans CeeDee Lamb in Week 4 makes him the best stacking partner with Dak Prescott. The Jets are coughing up the eighth-most FDPs per target (1.58), third-highest target rate (21.8%), and second-most yards per route run (2.10) to WRs, which also makes Jalen Tolbert ($5,400) an intriguing salary-saving option.

Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins

FanDuel Salary: $5,800

Matchup: at CAR

Jaylen Waddle figures to be a popular salary-saving option in Week 5 due to Tyreek Hill suffering a season-ending injury, as he's garnering the third-highest target share (19.0%), highest end-zone target share (33.3%), third-most receptions per game (4.3), and receiving yards per game (46.3) among Miami's players who have played at least 50.0% of the snaps. Entering Week 5, the Panthers are 21st in schedule-adjusted pass defense.

Others to Consider

Garrett Wilson ($7,800 vs. DAL) - The Jets don't throw it often, sitting 32nd in pass rate over expected (-10.0%), but when they do put the ball in the air, Garrett Wilson leads New York's offense in target share (36.5%), air yards share (47.6%), and yards per route run (2.66) by a wide margin.

Quentin Johnston ($7,500 vs. WAS) - Even though Ladd McConkey ($6,300) and Keenan Allen ($6,500) are enticing at their salaries, I'm still interested in targeting Quentin Johnston, who is pacing the Chargers' offense in target share (25.5%), air yards share (39.7%), and yards per route run (2.29).

Tetairoa McMillan ($6,200 vs. MIA) - This is a perfect week for Tetairoa McMillan to have a notable outing, as the Dolphins are 30th in FDPs per target (1.82) and 27th in catch rate over expected allowed (+5.4%) to WRs.

Wan'Dale Robinson ($6,100 at NO) - With Malik Nabers inactive, Wan'Dale Robinson has the second-highest target share (22.1%) on the Giants, and he's already averaging a modest 4.5 receptions per game and 59.3 receiving yards per game. Darius Slayton ($5,400) and Jalin Hyatt ($4,100) are expected to operate as the deep threats in New York's offense, so they can be viewed as boom-or-bust options in Week 5.

Tight Ends

Trey McBride, Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $7,000

Matchup: vs. TEN

Given the injuries to the Arizona Cardinals' backfield, we could see Trey McBride leaned on even more, and he's leading the team in target share (27.3%), receptions per game (6.0), and receiving yards per game (58.5). While McBride has yet to have a ceiling performance in 2025, the Cardinals have a healthy 25-point implied team total in Week 5 against a winless Tennessee Titans squad.

Tyler Warren, Colts

FanDuel Salary: $6,100

Matchup: vs. LV

After recording just a 73.6% snap rate in Week 3 due to popping up on the injury report with a toe injury, Tyler Warren jumped back up to an 87.5% snap rate in Week 4, resulting in him scoring a season-high 15.8 FDPs. Besides the rookie having an impressive 22.7% target share and 2.53 yards per route run, the Colts have shown they are willing to utilize Warren in a variety of ways in the red zone, which raises his ceiling.

Others to Consider

Jake Ferguson ($6,000 at NYJ) - Jake Ferguson doesn't have a lofty ceiling, but he leads the Cowboys in target share (23.4%) with 8.5 receptions per game and 55.8 receiving yards per game across the first four weeks of the 2025 campaign.

Sam LaPorta ($5,600 at CIN) - Although Sam LaPorta has just a 17.9% target share and 13.9% air yards share, he's always capable of having noteworthy outings on the Lions, and I expect his red-zone role to improve with him logging a team-high 90.9% red-zone snap rate. Theo Johnson ($4,800), Mason Taylor ($4,700), and Tommy Tremble ($4,600) are other salary-saving TEs I like in Week 5.

Defenses

Arizona Cardinals

FanDuel Salary: $4,400

Matchup: vs. TEN

Three of the four defenses that have faced the Titans this season have scored 14-plus FDPs, and Cameron Ward has a dismal 11.3% sack rate.

Houston Texans

FanDuel Salary: $3,600

Matchup: at BAL

With Lamar Jackson sidelined for the Baltimore Ravens, the Houston Texans' defense is in a fantastic spot despite being on the road, and they're averaging a solid 8.0 FDPs per game this season.

Others to Consider

New York Giants ($4,100 at NO) - The Giants have tallied multiple sacks in all four games this year, and the Saints are averaging the fifth-fewest points per game (16.5).

Carolina Panthers ($3,400 vs. MIA) - Even with the Dolphins winning in Week 4, Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for fewer than 200 yards in three of his first four starts, and the Panthers' defense scored 22 FDPs in their only other home game in 2025.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Interested in playing NFL DFS? Head over to FanDuel’s daily fantasy football lobby to see all the offerings for this week's slates.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.