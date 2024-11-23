3 Best NFL Bets and Player Props for Cardinals at Seahawks: Ride With Trey McBride

Even within a single NFL game, betting markets are abundant.

You've got everything from spreads and totals to touchdown scorers and player props at your disposal. It can be a lot to sort through.

So, which bets stand out Sunday as the Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks? Let's dig into FanDuel Sportsbook's NFL betting odds to find out.

All NFL projections via our numbers at FanDuel Research, and NFL odds references are to FanDuel Sportsbook. Lines may change after this article is published.

Cardinals at Seahawks Predictions

The Seahawks' defense looked really good last week, and I trust Mike Macdonald to make them a plus unit in the long run. I still just have a hard time not buying into Arizona.

The Cardinals come out of their bye sitting seventh in numberFire's schedule-adjusted offensive rankings. They've been efficient both on the ground and through the air, meaning they'll put this improved defense to the test.

The Seahawks' offense, meanwhile, is still trying to find its footing. They're numberFire's 21st-ranked unit, and they still weren't clicking despite the win last week. This is another unit I'd expect to improve as the offensive line gets healthier, but they haven't shown that just yet.

My model's Week 12 spread and total predictions have the Cardinals favored by 2.4, enough for me to bet them to win.

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Trey McBride +200 View more odds in Sportsbook

Typically, I need to like the over in order to take a touchdown prop within a game. I don't quite see that here -- I've got this total at 47.1 -- but I can make an exception for Trey McBride.

McBride -- despite 17,000 targets -- hasn't scored a receiving touchdown yet this year. In the games he has played, he has 29.6% of the team's red-zone targets. So it's not as if his role is flawed; he just hasn't found paydirt that way yet.

He's due for some regression, and he could get it here. The Seahawks have let up the sixth-highest completion percentage over expected to tight ends, and five guys have popped them for at least 50 yards already. Given McBride's involvement, I'm more than happy to buy in until he cashes.

Kenneth Walker III - Rushing Yds Kenneth Walker III Over Nov 24 9:25pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This bet does not play well with the Cardinals' moneyline, so if you're doing a same-game parlay here, I would not pair the two together.

But just straight up, this is a great spot for Kenneth Walker III.

Walker is a volatile back. He has gotten 80-plus yards three times this year but has been held under 20 twice, as well. That makes him an ideal target for alt markets, where your risk level is offset by a higher payout should he hit.

But this is a good setup for him. The Cardinals rank 28th against the run, making it just the second time all season Walker has faced a unit ranked lower than 20th. This could boost his success rate, allowing him to push for this over even without his trademarked chaotic big plays.

numberFire's NFL DFS projections have Walker pegged at 68.7 rushing yards, which isn't super clear of this mark. Still, given the matchup and Walker's propensity for chunk gains, I'm on board with the over.

