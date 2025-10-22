3 Best NBA Bets and Player Props for Spurs vs. Mavericks

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the San Antonio Spurs take on the Dallas Mavericks?

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Spurs at Mavericks Betting Picks

This matchup features two potential playoff teams as the Spurs carry -210 odds to make the NBA playoffs while the Mavericks have a -118 line. Neither team will be at full strength, though, as San Antonio is without both De'Aaron Fox (knee) and Jeremy Sochan (wrist). On the other side, Kyrie Irving (knee) continues to recover from a torn ACL for Dallas.

Key players sitting out is our first bullet point for this under pick. Furthermore, both teams were in the bottom half of offensive rating a season ago. Each squad will likely look to lean on getting to the rim, but both defenses have excellent interior defenders.

For example, Dunks & Threes gave the 2024-25 Mavericks the 15th-lowest shot distribution around the rim and 7th-lowest shot distribution from three-point land. Dallas' offense will enjoy a boost of talent from the addition of Cooper Flagg, but he was far from a high volume three-point shooter in college. Most of Flagg's points will likely come from around the painted area as his shot develops.

Next to D'Angelo Russell and Klay Thompson at the guard spots, the Mavs' starting lineup features 6'9" Flagg, 6'10" Anthony Davis, and 7'1" Dereck Lively. A heavy dose of attacking the rim looks likely. But San Antonio has Victor Wembanyama roaming the paint, and he has the shortest odds to win NBA Defensive Player of the Year (-185).

For San Antonio, the Spurs should feature a more well-versed offense as it had the eighth-highest shot distribution both around the rim and from three a season ago. Still, it's difficult to overlook the Mavericks' strong interior defense, which is led by Davis and Lively. While the Mavericks gave up the second-most points in the paint per game in the 2024-25 season, I doubt this keeps up with a full season of Davis and Lively protecting the paint (assuming they stay healthy).

While three-point looks may be available for San Antonio, the Spurs shot only 35.7% from three last season (11th-lowest). Not much has changed for them in terms of personnel. Adding the No. 2 pick Dylan Harper could be a notable boost, but he shot 33.3% from three in his lone collegiate season.

While the Spurs lack three-point efficiency, this team still has some capable shooters. The Mavs gave up the second-lowest shot distribution from three and third-highest mark around the rim last season. As mentioned, I expect this interior defense to shift with Davis and Lively healthy. Furthermore, Flagg is an excellent defensive prospect who should strengthen the Mavs' defense, especially around the paint.

The weakness of this defense should lie in the backcourt. For example, Klay Thompson posted a 118.6 defensive rating in the 2024-25 season.

For San Antonio, Devin Vassell finished second on the team with 2.5 three-point makes and 6.7 three-point attempts per contest last season. Plus, he shot an efficient 36.8% from beyond the arc.

Flagg (6'9") will likely be tasked with defending Stephon Castle (6'6"), leaving Thompson to guard Vassell. The Spurs wing ended the 2024-25 season by totaling 3.2 made threes per game in March and 2.8 made triples per contest in April.

Look for Vassell to carry his three-point momentum to opening night.

Backing any rookie in the early going could simply come down to a gut feeling. We do not know exactly how the Mavericks will utilize Flagg or how much he will play. Still, I believe in Flagg's talent.

Flagg should translate to the next level thanks to his all-around game. As seen in our Cooper Flag NBA Draft Profile, some lofty comps include Scottie Pippen. Flagg has All-Defensive upside, attacks the glass, and facilitates well for his size. The No. 1 pick can score from any level, though his jumper can be streaky.

In college, Flagg averaged 19.2 points per game (PPG), 7.5 rebounds per game (RPG), and 4.2 assists per game (APG). In the preseason, he posted 11.3 PPG, 4.5 RPG, and 2.8 APG in only 21.7 minutes per game.

Flagg won't be the star of this team right away, but it feels like he could be a high-end glue guy who can contribute in several areas for the Mavericks need throughout the season. I expect that to be on show in Flagg's debut and am backing the rookie to surpass 26.5 points, rebounds, and assists.

