Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position
With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.
That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 8, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.
As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Lamar Jackson
|24.56
|2
|Josh Allen
|21.20
|3
|Jalen Hurts
|20.66
|4
|Patrick Mahomes
|20.44
|5
|Baker Mayfield
|19.34
|6
|Bo Nix
|19.13
|7
|Drake Maye
|18.50
Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Jonathan Taylor
|21.63
|2
|Bijan Robinson
|17.81
|3
|Christian McCaffrey
|17.52
|4
|James Cook
|16.75
|5
|Saquon Barkley
|14.84
|6
|Quinshon Judkins
|13.39
|7
|J.K. Dobbins
|13.06
Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Zay Flowers
|13.26
|2
|Emeka Egbuka
|12.37
|3
|Ja'Marr Chase
|11.06
|4
|CeeDee Lamb
|10.86
|5
|A.J. Brown
|10.81
|6
|Justin Jefferson
|10.57
|7
|Courtland Sutton
|9.42
Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tyler Warren
|8.88
|2
|Tucker Kraft
|7.66
|3
|George Kittle
|7.27
|4
|Travis Kelce
|6.63
|5
|Juwan Johnson
|6.44
|6
|Mark Andrews
|6.26
|7
|Hunter Henry
|6.23
Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Indianapolis D/ST
|10.02
|2
|Los Angeles Chargers D/ST
|8.27
|3
|Kansas City D/ST
|8.17
|4
|Philadelphia D/ST
|8.09
|5
|New England D/ST
|8.07
|6
|Atlanta D/ST
|7.97
|7
|Cincinnati D/ST
|7.96
Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings
NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.
Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
|1
|Tyler Loop
|10.51
|2
|Matt Prater
|9.98
|3
|Brandon Aubrey
|9.89
|4
|Wil Lutz
|9.72
|5
|Eddy Pineiro
|9.69
|6
|Brandon McManus
|9.58
|7
|Cameron Dicker
|9.49
