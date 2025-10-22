FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 8, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Lamar Jackson24.56
2Josh Allen21.20
3Jalen Hurts20.66
4Patrick Mahomes20.44
5Baker Mayfield19.34
6Bo Nix19.13
7Drake Maye18.50

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor21.63
2Bijan Robinson17.81
3Christian McCaffrey17.52
4James Cook16.75
5Saquon Barkley14.84
6Quinshon Judkins13.39
7J.K. Dobbins13.06

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Zay Flowers13.26
2Emeka Egbuka12.37
3Ja'Marr Chase11.06
4CeeDee Lamb10.86
5A.J. Brown10.81
6Justin Jefferson10.57
7Courtland Sutton9.42

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tyler Warren8.88
2Tucker Kraft7.66
3George Kittle7.27
4Travis Kelce6.63
5Juwan Johnson6.44
6Mark Andrews6.26
7Hunter Henry6.23

Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Indianapolis D/ST10.02
2Los Angeles Chargers D/ST8.27
3Kansas City D/ST8.17
4Philadelphia D/ST8.09
5New England D/ST8.07
6Atlanta D/ST7.97
7Cincinnati D/ST7.96

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tyler Loop10.51
2Matt Prater9.98
3Brandon Aubrey9.89
4Wil Lutz9.72
5Eddy Pineiro9.69
6Brandon McManus9.58
7Cameron Dicker9.49

