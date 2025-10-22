Week 8 Fantasy Football Rankings for Each Position

With start-sit decisions in fantasy football, it can help to have an objective view.

That's where projections come into play. Below, you can find FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections for Week 8, helping you decide who should hold the edge when setting a lineup.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Week 8 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Lamar Jackson 24.56 2 Josh Allen 21.20 3 Jalen Hurts 20.66 4 Patrick Mahomes 20.44 5 Baker Mayfield 19.34 6 Bo Nix 19.13 7 Drake Maye 18.50 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 8 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jonathan Taylor 21.63 2 Bijan Robinson 17.81 3 Christian McCaffrey 17.52 4 James Cook 16.75 5 Saquon Barkley 14.84 6 Quinshon Judkins 13.39 7 J.K. Dobbins 13.06 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 8 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Zay Flowers 13.26 2 Emeka Egbuka 12.37 3 Ja'Marr Chase 11.06 4 CeeDee Lamb 10.86 5 A.J. Brown 10.81 6 Justin Jefferson 10.57 7 Courtland Sutton 9.42 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 8 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tyler Warren 8.88 2 Tucker Kraft 7.66 3 George Kittle 7.27 4 Travis Kelce 6.63 5 Juwan Johnson 6.44 6 Mark Andrews 6.26 7 Hunter Henry 6.23 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 8 Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Indianapolis D/ST 10.02 2 Los Angeles Chargers D/ST 8.27 3 Kansas City D/ST 8.17 4 Philadelphia D/ST 8.09 5 New England D/ST 8.07 6 Atlanta D/ST 7.97 7 Cincinnati D/ST 7.96 View Full Table ChevronDown

Week 8 Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tyler Loop 10.51 2 Matt Prater 9.98 3 Brandon Aubrey 9.89 4 Wil Lutz 9.72 5 Eddy Pineiro 9.69 6 Brandon McManus 9.58 7 Cameron Dicker 9.49 View Full Table ChevronDown

