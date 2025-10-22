5 Best NBA FanDuel Picks Plays for Wednesday 10/22/25

Though the NBA tipped off officially last night with two games of action, today is when the NBA really makes its impact back in our lives with 12 games on the board.

Here are some of my favorite options for FanDuel Picks lineups tonight.

What Is FanDuel Picks?

FanDuel Picks is a peer-to-peer fantasy game where you build a lineup of 3-6 athletes and select whether you believe each will reach “more” or “less” than their listed stat projection.

Enter your lineup into contests to compete against other players. Get enough picks correct and you’ll win a share of cash prizes.

Today's Best FanDuel Picks NBA Plays

Michael Porter Jr. Less Than 19.5 Points

Despite a matchup with the Charlotte Hornets (24th in defensive rating last season), the Brooklyn Nets are not projected to score a ton of points tonight.

That will certainly impact Michael Porter Jr., whose stat projection is 19.5 points.

Porter Jr. is coming over from a six-year stint with the Denver Nuggets where he averaged 16.2 points, including 18.2 a year ago.

The Hornets struggled to defend the three-point arc last year (they were 29th in three-point attempt rate allowed), so Porter Jr. could get it going from deep, but the Nets have plenty of question marks on how they'll initiate the offense and get Porter going.

Given the offensive concerns for Brooklyn as a whole, some struggles should be expected out of the gate.

Giannis Antetokounmpo More Than 11.5 Rebounds

Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks are in a real nice spot to open up the season as they host the Washington Wizards, who were 29th in rebounding rate a season ago.

Last season, Antetokounmpo averaged 12.4 rebounds per game against teams that were bottom-10 in rebounding.

Plus, the Bucks will be up in pace against a team projected to score on the low end, meaning more rebounding chances for one of the game's best glass-cleaners on a per-possession basis.

Zion Williamson More Than 32.5 Points + Rebounds

Zion Williamson's offseason transformation has a renewed spotlight on the former number-one overall pick.

Tonight, he and the New Orleans Pelicans will be up in pace against the Memphis Grizzlies, who led the league in possession per game in 2024-25.

Williamson averaged 31.8 points plus rebounds last season in 28.6 minutes, but in seven games with 30-plus minutes played, Zion averaged 33.7 points plus rebounds.

Jordan Poole More Than 2.5 3-Pointers Made (Mild)

In the same offense-friendly matchup for the Pelicans, we can look to Jordan Poole to convert on some three-point chances.

Last season, the Grizzlies faced the sixth-most three-point attempts per game, and that should put Poole in a position to get his shots up.

Last season with the Wizards, Poole averaged 3.5 makes on 9.1 three-point attempts per game across 29.4 minutes per contest.

Tonight, my model projects Poole for 10.2 attempts and 3.3 makes.

Keyonte George Less Than 6.5 Assists

Keyonte George and the Utah Jazz host a Los Angeles Clippers team that projects well defensively again for me after finishing fourth in points per game allowed in 2024-25.

Part of that is due to a slow pace (22nd last season), but the talent is also there.

George averaged 5.6 assists a season ago overall -- and 5.9 per game as a starter.

However, in those 35 games as a starter, he had at least 7 assists just 13 times (37.1%).

New to FanDuel Picks? Play $5 and get $60 in Bonus instantly if you're a new customer! Download FanDuel Picks for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.