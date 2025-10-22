Which NBA Players Scored 50+ Points in a Game During the 2024-25 Season?

During the 2024–25 NBA season, fans were treated to 18 performances where players scored 50 or more points in a single game.

Some stars made multiple appearances on the list, while others reached a career-high with a single outing.

As we gear up for the new season, let’s take a moment to revisit last year’s standout scorers and when they lit up the box score with 50+ points.

NBA Players Who Scored 50+ Points in 2024-25 Season

Player Points Date Team Opponent Paolo Banchero 50 October 28, 2024 ORL IND Giannis Antetokounmpo 59 November 13, 2024 MIL DET Victor Wembanyama 50 November 13, 2024 SAS WAS De'Aaron Fox 60 November 15, 2024 SAC MIN LaMelo Ball 50 November 23, 2024 CHO MIL Nikola Jokić 56 December 7, 2024 DEN WAS Jalen Brunson 55 December 28, 2024 NYK WAS View Full Table ChevronDown

How many NBA players had 50+ point games last season?

There were 13 NBA players who scored 50+ points during the 2024-25 season.

Who was the first NBA player in the 2024-25 season to score 50 points in a game?

During the 2024-25 season, Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic was the first player to reach 50 points in a single game. He achieved this on October 28th, 2024 against the Indiana Pacers.

Who had the most 50+ point games during the 2024-25 NBA season?

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder had the most 50+ point games last season. He reached this amount on 4 occasions: January 22nd, January 29th, February 5th, and March 3rd.

Who scored the most points in a single game last season?

Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets scored the most points in a single NBA game last season. He scored 61 points against the Minnesota Timberwolves on April 1st.

Stay up-to-date on all things NBA this season at FanDuel Research.

Looking for the latest NBA odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook and check out all of the NBA betting options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.