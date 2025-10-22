Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 8

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 8?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Quarterback Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Josh Allen 243.23 2 Lamar Jackson 235.15 3 Jalen Hurts 222.72 4 Patrick Mahomes 209.27 5 Drake Maye 207.43 6 Jordan Love 205.30 7 Baker Mayfield 197.25 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Running Back Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Jonathan Taylor 192.94 2 Bijan Robinson 187.72 3 James Cook 184.68 4 Christian McCaffrey 182.20 5 Josh Jacobs 153.23 6 Saquon Barkley 153.00 7 Quinshon Judkins 147.95 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Wide Receiver Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Zay Flowers 133.04 2 Justin Jefferson 126.99 3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba 126.56 4 Puka Nacua 125.53 5 Emeka Egbuka 123.95 6 Amon-Ra St. Brown 118.14 7 A.J. Brown 115.64 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Tight End Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Tyler Warren 86.20 2 Trey McBride 84.96 3 Tucker Kraft 83.21 4 Brock Bowers 80.77 5 George Kittle 74.23 6 Sam LaPorta 71.77 7 Hunter Henry 70.63 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank DST Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Buffalo D/ST 85.88 2 Green Bay D/ST 80.08 3 New England D/ST 77.08 4 Denver D/ST 76.16 5 Houston D/ST 76.08 6 Pittsburgh D/ST 75.89 7 Cleveland D/ST 74.49 View Full Table ChevronDown

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank Kicker Proj. Fantasy Points 1 Ka'imi Fairbairn 101.28 2 Eddy Pineiro 97.91 3 Chris Boswell 97.11 4 Brandon McManus 95.59 5 Matt Prater 95.29 6 Tyler Loop 94.56 7 Will Reichard 90.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $300 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which bets stand out to you this week? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NFL betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!