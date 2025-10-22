FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
NFL

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 8

FanDuel Staff
FanDuel Staff

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Rankings Entering Week 8

Whether you're weighing a waiver claim or a trade offer, rest-of-season rankings can be a nice crutch in fantasy football.

Using projections to make those rankings decreases the bias we'll have with each decision, giving us a subjective look at which players will have the most value the rest of the way.

How should we rank each player the rest of the way entering Week 8?

Below are rest-of-season rankings based on FanDuel Research's fantasy football projections. Obviously, you will need to consider additional factors such as byes, projected time missed, and more, but the projections can act as at least a jumping-off point.

As a note, these projections are as of this article's publication on Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Quarterback
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Josh Allen243.23
2Lamar Jackson235.15
3Jalen Hurts222.72
4Patrick Mahomes209.27
5Drake Maye207.43
6Jordan Love205.30
7Baker Mayfield197.25

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Running Back
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Jonathan Taylor192.94
2Bijan Robinson187.72
3James Cook184.68
4Christian McCaffrey182.20
5Josh Jacobs153.23
6Saquon Barkley153.00
7Quinshon Judkins147.95

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Wide Receiver
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Zay Flowers133.04
2Justin Jefferson126.99
3Jaxon Smith-Njigba126.56
4Puka Nacua125.53
5Emeka Egbuka123.95
6Amon-Ra St. Brown118.14
7A.J. Brown115.64

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Tight End
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Tyler Warren86.20
2Trey McBride84.96
3Tucker Kraft83.21
4Brock Bowers80.77
5George Kittle74.23
6Sam LaPorta71.77
7Hunter Henry70.63

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Defense and Special Teams Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
DST
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Buffalo D/ST85.88
2Green Bay D/ST80.08
3New England D/ST77.08
4Denver D/ST76.16
5Houston D/ST76.08
6Pittsburgh D/ST75.89
7Cleveland D/ST74.49

Rest of Season Fantasy Football Kicker Rankings

NOTE: These projections are as of Wednesday morning. Players with injury concerns may have their projections docked as a result, and additional injuries will pop up later in the week. Please check the fantasy football projections page to see the most recent run of projections.

Rank
Kicker
Proj. Fantasy Points
1Ka'imi Fairbairn101.28
2Eddy Pineiro97.91
3Chris Boswell97.11
4Brandon McManus95.59
5Matt Prater95.29
6Tyler Loop94.56
7Will Reichard90.5

