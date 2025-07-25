3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Friday 7/25/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

Dean Kremer is cooking recently and now gets a matchup at home against the Colorado Rockies. Giddy up.

Kremer seemed to flip the switch 10 outings ago. There, he dramatically lowered his cutter usage in favor of more splitters. The splitter has a 35.1% whiff rate, according to Baseball Savant, while the cutter is at 20.9%, so you can see why this would have an impact on his output.

It very much has. Kremer's strikeout rate in this stretch is 22.7%, up from 16.5% in his first 10 starts. He has gone over 5.5 strikeouts in 6 of 10 outings, including 4 of his past 5.

The Rockies are always a high-strikeout team, but that's especially true on the road. I want in on Kremer as a result.

For Brayan Bello, it's the opposite: the introduction of a cutter is what has unlocked his upside. That puts him in play despite a tough matchup with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Bello first started throwing the cutter back on June 15th against the New York Yankees, a pitch he said that offense struggled against. Clearly, it worked as Bello had eight strikeouts in seven shutout innings.

Bello has kept the cutter as a key piece since, throwing it 19.5% of the time his past seven outings, including a 28.3% usage last time out. His strikeout rate in this stretch is up to 20.7% from 15.8% previously.

Given this more recent mark is in line with what Bello did the past two seasons, I'm willing to buy into the increase. As a result, I have him projected at 5.47 strikeouts here, more than enough to justify the over.

As discussed a couple weeks ago, MacKenzie Gore's recent strikeout dip seems more due to matchups than anything he's doing. That's allowing us to get a nice discount on him against the Minnesota Twins.

Tonight will be the first time Gore has faced a team with an above-average strikeout rate against lefties since he went up against the Seattle Mariners on May 29th. That's an eight-start stretch of brutal spots, so you can understand why his strikeout rate in this span is just 20.3%.

But Gore's velocity and pitch mix remain the same as they've been all year, so I'm comfortable still putting stock in his full-season numbers. There, we see he has a 29.7% strikeout rate, an upper-tier number.

The Twins aren't an elite matchup, but their active roster does have a 22.7% strikeout rate against lefties. Relative to what Gore has faced, it's an improvement, so I want to dabble in his alt market as he should flash his ceiling again soon.

