Twins vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Minnesota Twins and the Washington Nationals.

Twins vs Nationals Game Info

Minnesota Twins (50-53) vs. Washington Nationals (41-62)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field -- Minneapolis, Minnesota Coverage: MNNT and MASN2

Twins vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: MIN: (-158) | WSH: (+134)

MIN: (-158) | WSH: (+134) Spread: MIN: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166)

MIN: -1.5 (+138) | WSH: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Twins vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Joe Ryan (Twins) - 10-4, 2.63 ERA vs Mitchell Parker (Nationals) - 6-10, 5.08 ERA

The probable starters are Joe Ryan (10-4) for the Twins and Mitchell Parker (6-10) for the Nationals. Ryan and his team are 9-10-0 ATS this season when he starts. Ryan's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Nationals have gone 9-8-0 ATS in Parker's 17 starts with a set spread. The Nationals are 8-6 in Parker's 14 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Twins vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Twins win (71.3%)

Twins vs Nationals Moneyline

The Twins vs Nationals moneyline has Minnesota as a -158 favorite, while Washington is a +134 underdog on the road.

Twins vs Nationals Spread

The Twins are hosting the Nationals and are favored by 1.5 runs (+138 to cover) on the runline. Washington is -166 to cover.

Twins vs Nationals Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Twins-Nationals on July 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Twins vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Twins have come away with 34 wins in the 64 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Minnesota has a record of 16-8 when favored by -158 or more this year.

The Twins and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 40 of their 99 opportunities.

The Twins have posted a record of 50-49-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline 79 total times this season. They've finished 35-44 in those games.

Washington has a 15-22 record (winning 40.5% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Nationals have had an over/under set by bookmakers 97 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 54 of those games (54-41-2).

The Nationals have covered 51.5% of their games this season, going 50-47-0 against the spread.

Twins Player Leaders

Byron Buxton has 92 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .567. All three of those stats lead Minnesota hitters this season. He has a .285 batting average, as well.

Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 51st, and he is seventh in slugging.

Trevor Larnach is batting .245 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 34 walks. He's slugging .408 with an on-base percentage of .316.

Among all qualifying players, he ranks 112th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage.

Ty France is batting .249 with a .355 slugging percentage and 43 RBI this year.

Carlos Correa is batting .267 with a .321 OBP and 31 RBI for Minnesota this season.

Correa enters this game on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with two doubles, six walks and an RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has an on-base percentage of .371, a slugging percentage of .512, and has 103 hits, all club-bests for the Nationals (while batting .269).

Including all qualified players, he is 57th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 20th and he is 18th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .272 with 22 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 25 walks. He's slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .336.

His batting average is 51st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 64th, and he is 45th in slugging.

Luis Garcia has 21 doubles, seven home runs and 20 walks while hitting .261.

Nathaniel Lowe is hitting .224 with 15 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 37 walks.

Twins vs Nationals Head to Head

7/25/2025: 1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

1-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 5/22/2024: 3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

3-2 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 5/21/2024: 10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152)

10-0 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -180, Underdog Moneyline: +152) 5/20/2024: 12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-3 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 4/23/2023: 3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-1 MIN (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2023: 10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260)

10-4 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -320, Underdog Moneyline: +260) 4/21/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Twins, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

