Cardinals vs Padres Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

The St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Diego Padres is on the MLB schedule for Saturday.

Cardinals vs Padres Game Info

St. Louis Cardinals (54-51) vs. San Diego Padres (55-49)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium -- St. Louis, Missouri Coverage: FDSMW and SDPA

Cardinals vs Padres Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: STL: (-162) | SD: (+136)

STL: (-162) | SD: (+136) Spread: STL: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146)

STL: -1.5 (+122) | SD: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Cardinals vs Padres Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore (Cardinals) - 6-7, 4.13 ERA vs Randy Vasquez (Padres) - 3-4, 3.73 ERA

The Cardinals will give the ball to Matthew Liberatore (6-7, 4.13 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Padres will counter with Randy Vasquez (3-4, 3.73 ERA). Liberatore's team is 9-9-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Liberatore's team has been victorious in 33.3% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 4-8. The Padres are 12-7-0 against the spread when Vasquez starts. The Padres have a 7-7 record in Vasquez's 14 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Cardinals vs Padres Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Cardinals win (55.8%)

Cardinals vs Padres Moneyline

St. Louis is the favorite, -162 on the moneyline, while San Diego is a +136 underdog on the road.

Cardinals vs Padres Spread

The Padres are at +1.5 on the runline against the Cardinals. The Padres are -146 to cover the spread, and the Cardinals are +122.

Cardinals vs Padres Over/Under

The over/under for Cardinals-Padres on July 26 is 9. The over is -110, and the under is -110.

Cardinals vs Padres Betting Trends

The Cardinals have won in 25, or 53.2%, of the 47 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

St. Louis has a record of 6-2 when favored by -162 or more this year.

The Cardinals and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 53 of their 102 opportunities.

In 102 games with a line this season, the Cardinals have a mark of 55-47-0 against the spread.

The Padres have won 22 of the 48 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (45.8%).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, San Diego has a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

The Padres have combined with opponents to go over the total 42 times this season for a 42-57-3 record against the over/under.

The Padres have collected a 55-47-0 record against the spread this season (covering 53.9% of the time).

Cardinals Player Leaders

Brendan Donovan leads St. Louis OPS (.788) this season. He has a .293 batting average, an on-base percentage of .360, and a slugging percentage of .428.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he is 13th in batting average, 32nd in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Willson Contreras leads St. Louis with 97 hits. He is batting .266 this season and has 42 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .458 with an on-base percentage of .351.

His batting average is 73rd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 46th, and his slugging percentage 54th.

Contreras brings a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is batting .351 with seven doubles, two home runs, three walks and eight RBIs.

Alec Burleson has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .336 and a slugging percentage of .455 this season.

Nolan Arenado has been key for St. Louis with 83 hits, an OBP of .298 plus a slugging percentage of .375.

Padres Player Leaders

Manny Machado has totaled 116 hits with a .494 slugging percentage, both team-high marks for the Padres. He's batting .291 and with an on-base percentage of .350.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 49th, and he is 24th in slugging.

Machado hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run and three RBIs.

Fernando Tatis Jr. has a .365 on-base percentage to lead his team. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .452.

His batting average ranks 57th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 59th in slugging.

Luis Arraez has 20 doubles, four triples, five home runs and 20 walks while hitting .287.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .269 with 23 doubles, six home runs and 43 walks.

Cardinals vs Padres Head to Head

7/25/2025: 3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

3-0 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/24/2025: 9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-7 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/29/2024: 4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

4-1 STL (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 8/28/2024: 4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

4-3 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/27/2024: 7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-5 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/26/2024: 7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

7-4 SD (Favorite: Cardinals, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/3/2024: 3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/2/2024: 5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

5-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 4/1/2024: 6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 STL (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/24/2023: 12-2 SD (Favorite: Padres, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

