Reds vs Rays Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

In MLB action on Saturday, the Cincinnati Reds face the Tampa Bay Rays.

All the information you need to make smart wagers on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook can be found below. Check out all of the latest MLB betting lines here.

Reds vs Rays Game Info

Cincinnati Reds (54-50) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (53-51)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and FDSSUN

Reds vs Rays Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: CIN: (-116) | TB: (-102)

CIN: (-116) | TB: (-102) Spread: CIN: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146)

CIN: +1.5 (-178) | TB: -1.5 (+146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Reds vs Rays Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Andrew Abbott (Reds) - 8-1, 2.13 ERA vs Ryan Pepiot (Rays) - 6-8, 3.59 ERA

The probable pitchers are Andrew Abbott (8-1) for the Reds and Ryan Pepiot (6-8) for the Rays. Abbott and his team have a record of 11-5-0 against the spread when he starts. When Abbott starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 7-2. The Rays have gone 6-15-0 against the spread when Pepiot starts. The Rays are 1-9 in Pepiot's 10 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Reds vs Rays Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Reds win (55.9%)

Reds vs Rays Moneyline

Tampa Bay is the underdog, -102 on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a -116 favorite at home.

Reds vs Rays Spread

The Rays are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Reds. The Rays are +146 to cover, while the Reds are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Reds vs Rays Over/Under

Reds versus Rays on July 26 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -115 and the under set at -105.

Bet on Cincinnati Reds vs. Tampa Bay Rays on FanDuel today!

Reds vs Rays Betting Trends

The Reds have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 23 times (53.5%) in those contests.

This season Cincinnati has come away with a win 19 times in 37 chances when named as a favorite of at least -116 on the moneyline.

The Reds and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 42 of their 98 opportunities.

The Reds are 52-46-0 against the spread in their 98 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rays are 19-25 in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.2% of those games).

When it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -102 or longer, Tampa Bay has a 17-18 record (winning 48.6% of its games).

The Rays have played in 100 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-56-4).

The Rays have a 45-55-0 record against the spread this season (covering 45% of the time).

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 112 hits to go with a slugging percentage of .487, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season. He has a .283 batting average and an on-base percentage of .362.

He is 30th in batting average, 29th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging among all qualifying hitters in the majors.

TJ Friedl leads Cincinnati with an OBP of .365 this season while batting .267 with 48 walks and 60 runs scored. He's slugging .397.

He is 66th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage and 109th in slugging among qualifying batters.

Spencer Steer is batting .246 with a .390 slugging percentage and 41 RBI this year.

Matt McLain has been key for Cincinnati with 74 hits, an OBP of .302 plus a slugging percentage of .346.

Rays Player Leaders

Junior Caminero is leading the Rays with 101 hits. He's batting .262 and slugging .517 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average places him 78th, his on-base percentage is 126th, and he is 16th in slugging.

Caminero hopes to build on an eight-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .333 with a double, three home runs, two walks and nine RBIs.

Yandy Diaz's .470 slugging percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 51st in on-base percentage and 38th in slugging percentage.

Jonathan Aranda has racked up an on-base percentage of .396, a team-best for the Rays.

Chandler Simpson has eight doubles, a triple and 13 walks while hitting .308.

Reds vs Rays Head to Head

7/25/2025: 7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

7-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 7/28/2024: 2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

2-1 TB (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/27/2024: 4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

4-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 7/26/2024: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/19/2023: 8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/18/2023: 10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

10-0 TB (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/17/2023: 8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 7/10/2022: 10-5 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

10-5 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 7/9/2022: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 7/8/2022: 2-1 CIN (Favorite: Rays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!