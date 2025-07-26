Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves.
Rangers vs Braves Game Info
- Texas Rangers (54-50) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-58)
- Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025
- Time: 7:05 p.m. ET
- Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas
- Coverage: RSN and FDSSO
Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline
- Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | ATL: (+130)
- Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | ATL: +1.5 (-170)
- Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)
Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-4, 5.66 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-9, 3.81 ERA
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (4-4) to the mound, while Grant Holmes (4-9) will get the nod for the Braves. Rocker and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Braves are 7-13-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Braves have a 2-4 record in Holmes' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.
Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick
Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)
Rangers vs Braves Moneyline
- Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Braves, Texas is the favorite at -154, and Atlanta is +130 playing on the road.
Rangers vs Braves Spread
- The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Braves are -170 to cover, and the Rangers are +140.
Rangers vs Braves Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-Braves on July 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.
Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends
- The Rangers have come away with 33 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.
- Texas has a record of 18-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.
- The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 103 opportunities.
- The Rangers have posted a record of 56-47-0 against the spread this season.
- The Braves have won five of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (21.7%).
- Atlanta has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without earning a win.
- The Braves have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-52-6).
- The Braves have a 41-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.8% of the time).
Rangers Player Leaders
- Marcus Semien is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .364.
- Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 141st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.
- Josh Smith has a slash line of .276/.354/.411 this season and a team-best OPS of .764.
- He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualified batters.
- Corey Seager is batting .272 with a .496 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.
- Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 84 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .397.
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369 and has 102 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .265 and slugging .470.
- Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .294.
- His batting average ranks 147th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 153rd in slugging.
- Marcell Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 65 walks.
- Austin Riley is slugging .436 to lead his team.
Rangers vs Braves Head to Head
- 7/25/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
- 4/21/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)
- 4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)
- 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
- 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)
- 5/15/2023: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)
- 5/1/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)
- 4/30/2022: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)
- 4/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
