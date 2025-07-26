Rangers vs Braves Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Texas Rangers and the Atlanta Braves.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital information regarding this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Rangers vs Braves Game Info

Texas Rangers (54-50) vs. Atlanta Braves (44-58)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:05 p.m. ET

7:05 p.m. ET Venue: Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field -- Arlington, Texas Coverage: RSN and FDSSO

Rangers vs Braves Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TEX: (-154) | ATL: (+130)

TEX: (-154) | ATL: (+130) Spread: TEX: -1.5 (+140) | ATL: +1.5 (-170)

TEX: -1.5 (+140) | ATL: +1.5 (-170) Total: 8 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Rangers vs Braves Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Kumar Rocker (Rangers) - 4-4, 5.66 ERA vs Grant Holmes (Braves) - 4-9, 3.81 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Rangers will send Kumar Rocker (4-4) to the mound, while Grant Holmes (4-9) will get the nod for the Braves. Rocker and his team are 5-7-0 ATS this season when he starts. Rocker's team has been victorious in 50% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 3-3. The Braves are 7-13-0 against the spread when Holmes starts. The Braves have a 2-4 record in Holmes' six starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Rangers vs Braves Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (52.9%)

Rangers vs Braves Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Rangers-Braves, Texas is the favorite at -154, and Atlanta is +130 playing on the road.

Rangers vs Braves Spread

The Braves are +1.5 on the run line against the Rangers. The Braves are -170 to cover, and the Rangers are +140.

Rangers vs Braves Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Rangers-Braves on July 26, with the over at -106 and the under at -114.

Bet on Texas Rangers vs. Atlanta Braves on FanDuel today!

Rangers vs Braves Betting Trends

The Rangers have come away with 33 wins in the 49 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Texas has a record of 18-4 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -154 or more on the moneyline.

The Rangers and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 41 of their 103 opportunities.

The Rangers have posted a record of 56-47-0 against the spread this season.

The Braves have won five of the 23 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (21.7%).

Atlanta has played in five games as a moneyline underdog with odds of +130 or longer without earning a win.

The Braves have played in 98 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 40 times (40-52-6).

The Braves have a 41-57-0 record against the spread this season (covering 41.8% of the time).

Rangers Player Leaders

Marcus Semien is batting .226 with 11 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 43 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .305 and a slugging percentage of .364.

Among qualified batters in baseball, he is 141st in batting average, 123rd in on-base percentage, and 138th in slugging.

Josh Smith has a slash line of .276/.354/.411 this season and a team-best OPS of .764.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 91st in slugging among qualified batters.

Corey Seager is batting .272 with a .496 slugging percentage and 38 RBI this year.

Adolis Garcia has been key for Texas with 84 hits, an OBP of .271 plus a slugging percentage of .397.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has accumulated an on-base percentage of .369 and has 102 hits, both team-best numbers for the Braves. He's batting .265 and slugging .470.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him 74th, his on-base percentage ranks 22nd, and he is 39th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies is hitting .220 with 12 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 38 walks. He's slugging .326 with an on-base percentage of .294.

His batting average ranks 147th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 139th, and he is 153rd in slugging.

Marcell Ozuna is batting .235 with 11 doubles, 13 home runs and 65 walks.

Austin Riley is slugging .436 to lead his team.

Rangers vs Braves Head to Head

7/25/2025: 8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-3 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 4/21/2024: 6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

6-4 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 4/20/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/19/2024: 8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

8-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 5/17/2023: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/16/2023: 7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

7-4 TEX (Favorite: Rangers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/15/2023: 12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

12-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 5/1/2022: 7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

7-3 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 4/30/2022: 3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

3-1 TEX (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 4/29/2022: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!