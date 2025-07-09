3 Best MLB Strikeout Prop Bets for Wednesday 7/9/25

Within a given MLB slate, there are tons of strikeout props to sort through as there are lines posted for most of the day's starting pitchers.

Across today's action, which MLB player props seem to present the best value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds?

We're going to dig into that today, laying out my favorite strikeout props across all the action. You can also do some research of your own by digging into our MLB player prop projections.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB K Prop Picks

It's an elite matchup for a pitcher who has been lights out all year. I want in on Kris Bubic.

Bubic is at home against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Their active roster has a 26.8% strikeout rate against lefties, the second highest mark in the league. They've also struggled mightily outside of just the strikeouts, posting a paltry 71 wRC+.

Bubic's return to the rotation has gone as well as you could hope. Through 17 starts, he has a 2.36 ERA paired with a 3.03 xERA. His swinging-strike rate is 14.1%, implying that his 25.6% strikeout rate could actually go up as the season progresses.

I've got Bubic projected high enough where you could consider even 8-plus strikeouts, which is +220 as things stand. Either way, I want exposure to him given his numbers and the delectable spot.

This is a similar situation where both the more modest prop (over 4.5 strikeouts at -110) and the more ambitious one are in play. Personally, I want to swing for the fences with Brandon Walter.

Walter has pitched great this year, both in Triple-A and the majors. Through 6 MLB starts, he has a 22.8% strikeout rate, legitimized by his 11.2% swinging-strike rate. He has done that while going deep in games as he has competed six innings in four of those outings.

The matchup tonight is solid. The Cleveland Guardians' 22.6% strikeout rate against lefties is slightly above league average, and it comes with just a 72 wRC+. The offense overall had been in a funk prior to last night, and the struggles have been especially pronounced against lefties.

As a result, I have Walter projected for 6.03 strikeouts tonight. When he faced the Guardians in Cleveland a month ago, he finished with five strikeouts. I'm hoping he can squeeze out one more here.

MacKenzie Gore is in a strikeout rut, and the market is reflecting it. But even when I ding him for his struggles, I still see value in his over.

Whenever a pitcher is struggling, the first thing I check is their velocity. Gore's is fine. His four-seam fastball averaged 95.4 miles per hour last time out, equaling his full-season mark. That gives legitimacy to his full-season numbers.

The second thing to check is movement. If Gore's spin rate is down, potentially indicating an injury, we might see it reflected here. There is some concern there as his four-seam fastball has lost some vertical movement, though it's not enough to set off massive alarm bells.

The final check for me is matchups: Is Gore underperforming in plushy spots, or is he simply facing a bunch of tough teams?

The latter seems more in line with the truth. Each of Gore's past six starts have come against teams ranked 12th or better in strikeout rate against lefties. You'd expect his strikeout rate to dip in spots like that.

Even with those matchups, Gore has still managed to go over 5.5 strikeouts in 3 of 6 games. That's not enough to justify laying -125 on the over, but it tells me that he's not broken.

If I project Gore as pessimistically as I can against the St. Louis Cardinals, I wind up at 6.19 strikeouts. Pitchers in that range have gone over 5.5 at a rate of 55.1% for me, and the implied odds at -125 are 55.6%. But given I think his true projection should be higher than that, I'm willing to back his over and bet on regression to the mean tonight.

