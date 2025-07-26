Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 2:14 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Boston Red Sox facing the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Red Sox vs Dodgers Game Info

Boston Red Sox (55-50) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (61-43)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts

Fenway Park -- Boston, Massachusetts Coverage: FOX

Red Sox vs Dodgers Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: BOS: (-144) | LAD: (+122)

BOS: (-144) | LAD: (+122) Spread: BOS: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172)

BOS: -1.5 (+142) | LAD: +1.5 (-172) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Red Sox vs Dodgers Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Garrett Crochet (Red Sox) - 11-4, 2.19 ERA vs Clayton Kershaw (Dodgers) - 4-1, 3.27 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send Garrett Crochet (11-4) to the mound, while Clayton Kershaw (4-1) will answer the bell for the Dodgers. Crochet's team is 11-10-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Crochet's team is 12-7 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. The Dodgers have a 4-7-0 record against the spread in Kershaw's starts. The Dodgers were the underdog on the moneyline for one Kershaw start this season -- they won.

Red Sox vs Dodgers Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Red Sox win (57%)

Red Sox vs Dodgers Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Red Sox vs. Dodgers reveal Boston as the favorite (-144) and Los Angeles as the underdog (+122) on the road.

Red Sox vs Dodgers Spread

The Dodgers are +1.5 on the run line against the Red Sox. The Dodgers are -172 to cover, and the Red Sox are +142.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Red Sox-Dodgers game on July 26, with the over available at -110 and the under at -110.

Red Sox vs Dodgers Betting Trends

The Red Sox have won in 37, or 56.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Boston has a record of 11-10 in contests when bookmakers favor them by -144 or more on the moneyline.

The Red Sox and their opponents have hit the over in 48 of their 104 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Red Sox are 56-48-0 against the spread in their 104 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Dodgers have been the underdog on the moneyline 14 total times this season. They've finished 6-8 in those games.

Los Angeles has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of +122 or longer.

The Dodgers have had an over/under set by bookmakers 102 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 55 of those games (55-44-3).

The Dodgers have put together a 43-59-0 record ATS this season (covering 42.2% of the time).

Red Sox Player Leaders

Ceddanne Rafaela leads Boston with 92 hits, batting .267 this season with 37 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .309 and a slugging percentage of .462.

Among all qualifying hitters in the majors, he ranks 66th in batting average, 121st in on-base percentage, and 50th in slugging.

Jarren Duran leads the Red Sox with an OPS of .749. He has a slash line of .254/.323/.427 this season.

He ranks 90th in batting average, 88th in on-base percentage and 80th in slugging in the majors.

Wilyer Abreu has 71 hits this season and has a slash line of .247/.318/.493.

Trevor Story has 15 home runs, 60 RBI and a batting average of .252 this season.

Story takes a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .263 with two doubles, a walk and two RBIs.

Dodgers Player Leaders

Shohei Ohtani has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.617) and paces the Dodgers in hits (109). He's batting .273 and with an on-base percentage of .377.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 49th in batting average, 13th in on-base percentage and second in slugging percentage.

Ohtani hopes to build on a six-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last 10 games he is hitting .225 with six home runs, six walks and 12 RBIs.

Andy Pages is hitting .287 with 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 20 walks. He's slugging .491 with an on-base percentage of .329.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 21st in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage.

Will Smith has accumulated an on-base percentage of .423, a team-best for the Dodgers.

Mookie Betts is hitting .238 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 38 walks.

Red Sox vs Dodgers Head to Head

7/25/2025: 5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-2 LAD (Favorite: Red Sox, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/21/2024: 9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

9-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 7/20/2024: 7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

7-6 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/19/2024: 4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

4-1 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 8/27/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/26/2023: 8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

8-5 BOS (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/25/2023: 7-4 LAD (Favorite: Dodgers, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

