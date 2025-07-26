Astros vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 26

Odds updated as of 1:13 a.m.

The MLB's Saturday slate includes the Houston Astros taking on the Athletics.

Astros vs Athletics Game Info

Houston Astros (60-44) vs. Athletics (44-62)

Date: Saturday, July 26, 2025

Saturday, July 26, 2025 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas

Daikin Park -- Houston, Texas Coverage: SCHN and NBCS-CA

Astros vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: HOU: (-134) | OAK: (+114)

HOU: (-134) | OAK: (+114) Spread: HOU: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182)

HOU: -1.5 (+150) | OAK: +1.5 (-182) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-128) | Under: (+104)

Astros vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Hunter Brown (Astros) - 9-4, 2.57 ERA vs Jacob Lopez (Athletics) - 3-6, 4.60 ERA

The probable starters are Hunter Brown (9-4) for the Astros and Jacob Lopez (3-6) for the Athletics. When Brown starts, his team is 12-8-0 against the spread this season. When Brown starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 11-5. The Athletics have a 7-4-0 ATS record in Lopez's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Athletics have been the underdog on the moneyline in 10 of Lopez's starts this season, and they went 6-4 in those matchups.

Astros vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Astros win (67.4%)

Astros vs Athletics Moneyline

The Astros vs Athletics moneyline has the Astros as a -134 favorite, while the Athletics are a +114 underdog on the road.

Astros vs Athletics Spread

The Astros are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Astros are +150 to cover, while the Athletics are -182 to cover.

Astros vs Athletics Over/Under

Astros versus Athletics on July 26 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -128 and the under set at +104.

Astros vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Astros have been favorites in 70 games this season and have come away with the win 39 times (55.7%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win 23 times in 38 chances when named as a favorite of at least -134 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Astros and their opponents have hit the over in 43 of their 103 games with a total this season.

In 103 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 53-50-0 against the spread.

The Athletics are 32-51 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.6% of those games).

The Athletics have gone 18-39 in games they have played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +114 or longer (31.6%).

The Athletics have played in 105 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 55 times (55-45-5).

The Athletics have put together a 53-52-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.5% of the time).

Astros Player Leaders

Jose Altuve has an OPS of .806, fueled by an OBP of .343 and a team-best slugging percentage of .463 this season. He has a .280 batting average.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 32nd in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage, and 48th in slugging.

Yainer Diaz is batting .246 with 14 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 14 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .276.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 109th, his on-base percentage 154th, and his slugging percentage 103rd.

Christian Walker has 87 hits this season and has a slash line of .231/.289/.378.

Cam Smith has seven home runs, 43 RBI and a batting average of .263 this season.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has racked up 112 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .273 and slugging .498 with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 49th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 22nd in slugging percentage.

Jacob Wilson has a .354 on-base percentage while slugging .439. Both lead his team. He has a batting average of .312.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average puts him fifth, his on-base percentage ranks 36th, and he is 69th in slugging.

Tyler Soderstrom has 17 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 38 walks while batting .258.

Nick Kurtz is hitting .305 with 18 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs and 28 walks.

Astros vs Athletics Head to Head

7/25/2025: 15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

15-3 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 7/24/2025: 5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

5-2 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 6/19/2025: 6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 6/18/2025: 11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-4 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 6/17/2025: 13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

13-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 6/16/2025: 3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

3-1 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/28/2025: 5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/27/2025: 11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198)

11-1 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +198) 9/12/2024: 6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

6-3 HOU (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/11/2024: 5-4 OAK (Favorite: Astros, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -235, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

