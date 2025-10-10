5 Best College Football Player Prop Bets for Week 7

College football is filled with wild shootouts, big plays, and lopsided performances. A fun way to get in on the action is through player prop bets via the college football odds at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Prop markets range anywhere from touchdown scorers to yardage props.

Which college football props are the best ones to target this week? Let's take a look.

College Football Player Prop Betting Picks for Week 7

Alabama at Missouri

Ahmad Hardy (MIZZ) - Rushing Yds Ahmad Hardy (MIZZ) Over Oct 11 3:59pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

This line is absolutely gigantic when the Missouri Tigers are home underdogs, but that's because this might be Ahmad Hardy's chance to join the Heisman conversation.

Hardy is averaging 7.1 yards per attempt (YPA) on the ground to lead Power 4 in total rushing yards (730). He's eclipsed 100 rushing yards in all five games despite playing just a handful of drives in his two worst efforts of the season. After putting up 138 on South Carolina, there are few questions this will translate in conference.

That's especially true when the Alabama Crimson Tide have leaked like a sieve on the ground to this point. They've given up 4.7 rushing YPA, allowing north of 225 rushing yards to both Florida State and Georgia.

The sophomore enables Mizzou to be that sort of titan on the ground, too. I've astoundingly got him projected for 20.5 carries that gain 130.7 yards, and that might even be conservative when expecting his workload (44.0% rush share) to rise in marquee matchups like this.

Iowa State at Colorado

Any Time Touchdown Scorer Any Time Touchdown Scorer Kaidon Salter (COLO) +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

A week after a devastating road loss for the No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones, they appear to face a stiff test away from home again.

The Colorado Buffaloes are 2.5-point underdogs, and it's probably more than fair when Colorado has been in one-score contests late with three teams on the fringe of the rankings. Part of that has been Kaidon Salter's ability to move the ball with both his legs and his arm.

Specifically sticking to the ground, Salter has scored a rushing TD in all five of his starts for Colorado. He's recorded a 27.1% share of the Buffs' rush attempts at 11.2 per game while clearly willing to use them in the red zone.

A three-interception performance last week in Fort Worth makes this line a little scary when he's already been benched once this year. However, we saw how Juju Lewis and Ryan Staub fared as alternatives. I think Coach Prime sticks to Salter in a tight game, and the QB might use his legs more in the red zone to avoid a back-breaking error.

I've got Salter projected for 0.68 rushing TDs -- the most of any quarterback on FanDuel's main DFS slate. This line is likely at least -120 if not for the role concerns.

Kansas at Texas Tech

Emmanuel Henderson (KU) - Receiving Yds Emmanuel Henderson (KU) Over Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's amazing how quickly the Texas Tech Red Raiders became a juggernaut. They're a 14.5-point favorite (!) over a good Kansas Jayhawks squad.

I'll pump the brakes just a bit. Texas Tech hasn't really faced a competent pass game through five efforts, and Kansas' quick game is particularly intriguing when the strength of the Red Raiders' D is their pass rush led by first-round EDGE prospect David Bailey.

Jalon Daniels (78.1 QBR) is enjoying a bounce-back campaign, tossing 445 yards on Cincinnati two weeks ago. Emmanuel Henderson Jr. is proving to be the No. 1 wideout they've lacked in Daniels' six-year tenure. He's averaged 81.3 receiving yards per game on a team-best 25.8% target share.

Even with my projections model giving full credit to TTU's pass defense (5.7 YPA allowed), I've got Henderson projected for 76.6 yards on 7.8 targets. If the Red Raiders' aura crumbles a bit in a game the Jayhawks are trailing, he could smash this line.

Indiana at Oregon

Fernando Mendoza (IND) - Passing Yds Fernando Mendoza (IND) Under Oct 11 7:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Alarm bells should be going off when Fernando Mendoza is a buzzy name in NFL Draft circles right now and the line is this low. He's got FanDuel's best odds to be the No. 1 overall pick (+380).

Mendoza absolutely slaughtered a shell-shocked Illinois defense that lost its two best defenders within the game, but just 233 yards against a so-so Iowa defense was a bit more routine. We'll now see how this Indiana Hoosiers offense translates to a spot where it has sputtered in previous seasons: on the road against a College Football Playoff-level opponent.

That's the Oregon Ducks, who are second in the country in passing YPA allowed (4.7). Say what you want about Drew Allar, but Allar amassed 226 yards against last year's version of the Ducks but managed just 137 at home against Dan Lanning's guys, who added a ton of transfer portal talent at all three levels.

I've got Mendoza projected for just 210.5 passing yards in this matchup.

Frankly, we've seen Curt Cignetti manage the "margin" in difficult games like this before, so it wouldn't be a surprise if Mendoza isn't super busy with the Hoosiers trailing, either.

Michigan at USC

Bryce Underwood (MICH) - Alt Passing TDs Bryce Underwood (MICH) 2+ Passing Touchdowns Oct 11 11:30pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Not many teams stop the Michigan Wolverines from running the ball, but the USC Trojans will certainly try.

Quietly, USC is 32nd in FBS in rushing YPA allowed (3.5), but they're 84th in passing YPA allowed (7.7). Is this a spot where Michigan might take the bubble wrap off Bryce Underwood a little?

Underwood posted 270 passing yards but just 1 passing touchdown against his most "normal" Power 4 test yet when facing Wisconsin last week. Road dates with Oklahoma and Nebraska -- two top-six pass Ds in all of FBS -- were pretty brutal spots for the true freshman earlier this year. With good weather in the L.A. Coliseum, Saturday's environment should be friendly for scoring.

Projecting Underwood for 206.3 passing yards and 1.36 passing touchdowns, I could have easily gone Underwood to Record 200+ Passing Yards (+128) instead of this prop, but a longshot is always fun. I'd have set him closer to +154 for two passing scores with this projection.

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.