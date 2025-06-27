3 Best Bets to Win the 2025 Men's Wimbledon Championships

With the French Open barely in the rearview mirror, the tennis calendar makes its annual quick visit to grass courts, culminating in arguably the most famous and prestigious of the four Grand Slams: Wimbledon.

The main draws were unveiled this week, and Wimbledon odds are up on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Which futures bets stand out before the first round gets underway?

You can also check out our 2025 Wimbledon men's bracket and women's bracket, both available as free printable downloads at FanDuel Research.

Betting Picks for the 2025 Men's Wimbledon Championships

Fresh off an epic five-setter at the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner continue to prove they're in a tier above everyone else, and they're the overwhelming favorites to win this year's Wimbledon title. But with Alcaraz's odds shortening to +110 as we near the event, there's enough of a gap between the two to consider Sinner as the better value play.

This isn't to say Alcaraz isn't deserving of the shortest odds to win. He's the two-time defending champion here and seamlessly transitioned from his French Open victory on clay to winning a grass title at Queen's Club this past weekend. Dating back to 2023, Alcaraz is 25-1 on grass courts with his lone loss coming to Jack Draper at 2024 Queen's Club.

Sinner doesn't have quite as pristine a record on grass and just lost to an in-form Alexander Bublik at Halle last week. While he's reached at least the Wimbledon quarterfinals in three straight years, his best result is the 2023 semifinals, meaning he's never even advanced to the championship match of a tournament Alcaraz has already won twice.

Still, it's Sinner who last beat Alcaraz at Wimbledon (2022), and despite never reaching a French Open final until this year, the world No. 1 didn't drop a set through the first six rounds and showed he could go toe-to-toe with Alcaraz on the Spaniard's favorite surface. Had Sinner converted one of this three championship points in Paris, the narrative -- and odds -- could be rather different heading into Wimbledon.

A five-match losing streak to Alcaraz could weigh heavily over Sinner, but losing by the narrowest of margins this last time shouldn't hurt his confidence no matter how much it stings. Regardless of the surface, Sinner remains the lone player who can realistically defeat Alcaraz on a given day, and that suggest there's value in backing the young Italian at these odds. Massey Ratings' matchup tool even projects a 56% win probability for Sinner in a best-of-five on grass.

Further, in the event that Alcaraz slips up in an upset and fails to make the final, Sinner would be a clear favorite against anyone else in the field.

It's hard to see anyone not named Alcaraz or Sinner winning this title, but if someone else is going to do it, it's Novak Djokovic. He skipped participating in any warm-up grass events, but this has been the case for many years now, and rest is probably more important at this stage in his career anyway.

Despite being 38 years old, Djokovic came out of the French Open looking like the third-best player on tour behind those two -- albeit a distant third -- dropping just one set over the first five rounds before ultimately falling to Sinner in the semis. The fact that Djokovic looked unbothered even against world No. 3 Alexander Zverev in the quarterfinals speaks to how high his level remains even in 2025.

While I didn't give him much of a chance on clay, the grass courts of the All England Club likely represent his best chance of winning his 25th Grand Slam title. The seven-time Wimbledon champion has made the final in six straight Wimbledons dating back to 2018. Per Tennis Abstract, Djokovic ranks second in grass Elo rating behind Alcaraz and ahead of Sinner, making this the only surface where he cracks the top two.

Of course, it remains to be seen whether he's capable of finding that extra gear required to topple Alcaraz and Sinner. While Djokovic has actually won his last two matches versus Alcaraz (2025 Australian Open and 2024 Olympics), he's lost the last two Wimbledon finals to the young Spaniard. Sinner is arguably an even bigger concern as Djokovic has lost four straight and five of the last six to the world No. 1.

Novak's form at Roland Garros was encouraging, though, and these odds are long enough to justify backing him at what could be his last Wimbledon.

Taylor Fritz is in Zverev's quarter, and a march to the semifinals would avoid Alcaraz, Sinner, Djokovic, and Jack Draper. Fritz has reached the quarterfinals in two of the last three Wimbledons, so advancing one step further shouldn't be out of reach. While he's been quiet in majors so far this year, the American was a finalist at the 2024 US Open, proving that he's capable of reaching the final stages of Grand Slams.

Fritz is coming off a sorry clay season, but he's bounced back nicely on grass, winning a title in Stuttgart and advancing to at least the semis in Eastbourne, which wraps up this weekend.

It just so happens that Stuttgart title came against Zverev in the championship match, too. In fact, Fritz has had Zverev's number for quite a while now, owning a five-match win streak versus the German that dates back to last year's Wimbledon. We would have to like Fritz's chances if these two meet in the quarterfinals.

Outside of Zverev, Daniil Medvedev would be Fritz's biggest threat in this section, and a match between the two would be roughly a toss-up. Per Tennis Abstract, both players are inside the top 10 on grass with practically identical Elo ratings. While the two have split their head-to-head at one apiece, Fritz was the victor in their most recent match at the 2024 ATP Finals, winning 6-4, 6-3.

With the other quarters likely to be very chalky, Fritz has a great opportunity to emerge from the weakest one.

