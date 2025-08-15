Premier League Betting: Best Bets and Player Props for Matchweek 1

The English Premier League's 2025-26 campaign has arrived.

When looking at the EPL soccer odds at FanDuel Sportsbook, which bets make the most sense for this matchweek?

Premier League Betting Picks and Prop Bets for Matchweek 1

Burnley at Tottenham

Spurs landing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham should prove to be an excellent transfer move as Kudus tallied 22 combined goals plus assists across the last two seasons for a Hammers team that was far from potent going forward.

While Tottenham will have to pick itself up off the mat after letting a 2-0 lead slip away midweek against PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, facing a promoted side at home is about as friendly as season-opening matches get.

Burnley were excellent defensively in the Championship a year ago, but I'm not sure how much that matters for their return campaign to the EPL -- especially after losing keeper James Trafford.

Tottenham are -220 to go over 1.5 goals in this Saturday matchup, and I like Kudus' chances to contribute to a goal. Also, Kudus may handle some corners -- Spurs have some corners and free kicks up for grabs after losing James Maddison to injury -- and that only boosts his outlook.

Manchester City at Wolves

I am backing Erling Haaland in the Premier League Golden Boot market (+150), and I also think Wolves' +300 odds to be relegated are appealing. Both of those futures bets could get off to a good start at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday.

Even in a down year last season, Haaland still finished third in the EPL in goals (21) and registered the most shots on target (55) of any player. Haaland's 1.81 shots on target per 90 minutes was actually his best clip since moving to one of Europe's big five leagues back in 2019.

At times last year, City looked little sluggish and old. I expect to see a re-energized City bunch this season. A supporting attacking cast of Omar Marmoush, Jeremy Doku, Phil Foden, Savinho and Rayan Cherki should lead to plenty of chances for Haaland, and the addition of attack-minded full-back Rayan Aït-Nouri -- who had seven assists for Wolves last year -- will help, as well.

On the flip side, Wolves have lost Matheus Cunha and the aforementioned Aït-Nouri from a team that permitted the fourth-most goals in the league last season (69).

This is a nice opening-week matchup for Haaland and City, and I'm fully expecting them to take advantage of it.

Arsenal at Manchester United

The headline clash of the weekend features Arsenal and Manchester United at Old Trafford at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday. While Viktor Gyökeres may prove to be the final puzzle piece for an Arsenal squad with its sights set on a league title, I'm bullish on Manchester United -- both in the EPL futures market this year as well as this Matchweek 1 showdown.

United have revamped their forward line, and it was much needed after the Red Devils netted only 44 goals in 38 league matches last season. The arrivals of Benjamin Sesko, Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha paired with incumbents Bruno Fernandes and Amad Diallo give United -- on paper at least -- a much more potent attack than what they've had in recent seasons.

Arsenal, of course, are one of Europe's elite sides, especially defensively. The Gunners have let in the fewest goals in EPL in each of the last two seasons, so this is a tough matchup for Manchester United's new-look attack. But United have managed a draw in each of their last two matches with Arsenal across all competitions, and I think there's a chance United surprise some people this year.

Give me the Red Devils and Gunners to play to a draw this Sunday.

All customers get a 30% Profit Boost to use on ANY wager for any soccer match taking place on August 15th through August 17th! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more soccer betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to check out all of the soccer odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.