3 Best College Football Playoff Bets for 2025: Can Alabama Bounce Back in 2025?

Week 0 of the college football season is only a week away, meaning it could be time to lock in some futures lines. FanDuel Sportsbook is offering a wide variety of college football odds, including lines for teams to make the college football playoff.

As usual, college football will deliver plenty of surprise. Teams with high expectations will falter while others squads will shock the country by advancing to the postseason.

With that said, which teams are shaping up to be the best bets for the college football playoff?

College Football Playoff Futures Betting Picks

Let's begin with a team that's expected to improve -- the Alabama Crimson Tide. Coach Kalen DeBoer's first season was up and down as the Tide finished 9-4 in 2024.

In the second season of the DeBoer era, should we expect Alabama to step it up?

Hiring Ryan Grubb as offensive coordinator could prove to be a difference-maker for the Crimson Tide. He helped engineer the Washington Huskies' 2023 offense that logged 36.0 points per game.

Wide receiver Ryan Williams should be one of the nation's best players, and Alabama could get improved quarterback play. Jalen Milroe was shaky in 2024, and the Tide simply reloaded with a battle between two former five-star recruits in Ty Simpson and Keelon Russell. The more experienced Simpson won the job, drawing comparisons to former Alabama QB Mac Jones.

On defense, this unit is still chock-full of talent. The D-line has NFL level talent like LT Overton and James Smith, and the secondary should be one of the nation's best -- which includes defensive backs Zabien Brown and Domani Jackson.

Simply put, I believe in this roster's talent. DeBoer is still a quality coach as we saw in his time with Washington. I'm expecting a bounce back from Alabama in 2025. College football win total odds have the Tide -114 to go over 9.5 wins, putting them well within playoff range.

Now, we will get into some of the juicy playoff odds. The Florida Gators have constantly been circled as a potential breakout team throughout the offseason. Former five-star recruit DJ Lagway entering his second season as the starting QB is probably the biggest driving piece behind the hype.

Lagway's NFL talent leaps off the screen, backed by a cannon for an arm. He especially showed promise over the final four games of 2024 -- in which he totaled 25.0 passing attempts per game during the span. In comparison, he averaged only 11.5 passing attempts per game over his first eight appearances of the season. Most of this was chalked up to Lagway finally getting healthy late in the season.

With many expecting a leap paired with wide receiver Eugene Wilson III looking to finally enter a significant role, this passing attack could take a big step forward. Plus, running back Jaden Baugh feels like another potential breakout entering his sophomore season. Led by a healthy Lagway, this offense should take a step forward.

Additionally, the defense is solid across the board, but if UF is to make noise, it will likely be on the back of Lagway and talented skill position players. Coach Billy Napier is also likely entering a "do-or-die" season. This team has the tools and all the motivation in the world to build off last year's positive end to the 2024 campaign.

The Big Ten features it's usual suspects, including the Ohio State Buckeyes, Penn State Nittany Lions, Oregon Ducks, and Michigan Wolverines. The Illinois Fighting Illini are getting lost in the fold. They return plenty of experience after enjoying a 10-3 finish in 2024. Illinois has a favorable non-conference schedule of Western Illinois, Duke, and Western Michigan. Plus, it has only two preseason top-25 Big Ten opponents on the schedule in Indiana and Ohio State.

The Fighting Illini are returning 16 starters from a squad that won double-digit games in 2024. This team is more than capable of finishing the regular season with only two or three losses.

Fifth-year quarterback Luke Altmyer is back along with a pair of 2024 backup receivers in Collin Dixon and Hank Beatty while transfer Hudson Clement (741 receiving yards in 2024) should make an impact. The entire 2024 starting offensive line is returning, as well. Bringing back a quality starting QB and offensive line is usually a recipe for success.

The defense has talent, too. First-Team All-Big Ten defensive back Xavier Scott will don the Illini orange once more, and EDGE Gabe Jacas is ranked 33rd overall in NFL Mock Draft Database's 2026 Consensus Big Board. Pair this with a very experienced offense, and we're cooking with gas.

Leaning on 2024 results, I don't see why Illinois would take a significant step back. At the very least, the Fighting Illini should compete in the Big Ten and flirt with a playoff spot. Among college football playoff bets, this is my favorite thanks to eye-popping +540 odds.

Futures Day is coming August 26th. Learn more here.

