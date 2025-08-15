FanDuel MLB DFS Picks: Friday 8/15/25

Our daily fantasy helper is available every day to analyze FanDuel's main slate and give you a starting point when you're building lineups.

Be sure to incorporate our MLB DFS projections into your research process.

Let's check out the top options on today's main slate.

Note: All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Top MLB DFS Picks

Pitcher Breakdown

Jacob deGrom ($10,400)

Jacob deGrom is the only pitcher with a salary above $10,000 on Friday's slate, but I don't believe we need to prioritize him, especially with the idea of wanting to fit in bats from Coors Field. Despite deGrom posting a formidable 27.2% strikeout rate, 5.7% walk rate, and 3.28 xERA, it's tough to envision him producing a ceiling performance versus a Toronto Blue Jays squad that has the best wOBA (.374), best wRC+ (142), third-best ISO (.201), and lowest strikeout rate (16.3%) over the last 30 days.

Framber Valdez ($9,900)

While Framber Valdez has struggled in his last two starts -- totaling 20 FanDuel points (FDPs) during that span -- he's in a prime bounce-back spot at home against the Baltimore Orioles. Aside from Valdez sporting a stellar 2.75 xFIP, 28.0% strikeout rate, and 0.38 HR/9 at home (compared to a 3.42 xFIP, 21.1% strikeout rate, and 0.60 HR/9 on the road), the Orioles are logging the worst wOBA (.248), worst wRC+ (56), third-worst ISO (.124), and third-highest strikeout rate (26.0%) across the last 14 days, making the left-handed hurler my top pitching option on Friday.

Sean Manaea ($8,000)

If you're looking to save salary at pitcher and spend up for bats, Sean Manaea brings some upside to the table with his 3.40 xERA, 26.3% strikeout rate, 5.3% walk rate, 5.3% barrel rate, and 33.3% hard-hit rate. Even though the Seattle Mariners have the 10th-best wRC+ (103) and 8th-best ISO (.166) against left-handed pitching this season, they also have the 4th-highest strikeout rate (24.8%) in the split, giving Manaea a path to a notable outing despite the risk he possesses.

Joe Boyle ($7,700)

Joe Boyle has failed to score 22-plus FDPs in six straight appearances, but he worked up to 88 pitches in his most recent start and draws a favorable matchup versus the San Francisco Giants at pitcher-friendly Oracle Park (second-lowest park factor over the last three seasons). Along with the Giants recording the 8th-worst wRC+ (90), 6th-worst ISO (.137), and 11th-highest strikeout rate (23.3%) in the last 14 days, Boyle boasts a solid .208 xBA, 30.1% whiff rate, and 24.4% strikeout rate.

Stacks to Target

Arizona Diamondbacks

Players to Target: Geraldo Perdomo ($4,100), Ketel Marte ($4,600), Corbin Carroll ($4,700), and Blaze Alexander ($3,100)

Although fading Coors can sometimes be an effective strategy, I see no reason to avoid the Arizona Diamondbacks ahead of a matchup against Tanner Gordon (4.83 SIERA and 43.0% hard-hit rate) and Colorado's relievers (4.40 SIERA and 1.47 HR/9 over the last 30 days). One way to be different when stacking Arizona is to deploy some of the bottom-of-the-order guys like Blaze Alexander (142 wRC+ vs. RHP), James McCann (150 wRC+), and Alek Thomas (91 wRC+).

Colorado Rockies

Players to Target: Ezequiel Tovar ($3,400), Hunter Goodman ($3,500), Mickey Moniak ($3,300), and Brenton Doyle ($3,300)

On the other side of the Coors contest, Brandon Pfaadt (5.94 xERA and 12.1% barrel rate) is set to be on the mound for the Diamondbacks, and Arizona's bullpen has the third-worst SIERA (4.37) over the last 30 days. With Pfaadt also permitting a .374 wOBA, 2.65 HR/9, and 39.9% flyball rate on the road (compared to a .320 wOBA, 0.39 HR/9, and 31.3% flyball rate at home), the Colorado Rockies are in a fantastic spot. Mickey Moniak (119 wRC+ and .280 ISO vs. RHP) is my favorite player to build around in Colorado stacks.

Kansas City Royals

Players to Target: Maikel Garcia ($3,100), Bobby Witt Jr. ($4,000), Vinnie Pasquantino ($3,100), and Salvador Perez ($2,900)

I don't often like to fully stack the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium (third-lowest home run park factor over the last three seasons), but it'll be 90-plus degrees with winds blowing out to left field in Friday's clash against Aaron Civale (4.64 SIERA and 9.4% barrel rate) -- who coughed up nine earned runs in his last start. Mike Yastrzemski (114 wRC+ vs. RHP), Adam Frazier (99 wRC+), Jonathan India (84 wRC+), and Kyle Isbel (92) are viable salary-saving options to mix into Kansas City stacks.

Boston Red Sox

Players to Target: Roman Anthony ($3,000), Alex Bregman ($3,500), Jarren Duran ($3,400), and Wilyer Abreu ($3,000)

The late games featuring the Athletics, Los Angeles Angels, San Diego Padres, and Los Angeles Dodgers are projected to have a lot of runs involved, but the Boston Red Sox deserve some attention against Sandy Alcantara 4.74 SIERA and 44.1% hard-hit rate). In addition to Alcantara giving up five-plus earned runs in back-to-back starts and logging a dismal 5.24 xFIP, 11.5% walk rate, and 1.54 HR/9 on the road (compared to a 4.09 xFIP, 6.8% walk rate, and 0.85 HR/9 at home), the Red Sox have tallied the 11th-best wRC+ (106) and 7th-lowest strikeout rate (19.9%) over the last 14 days of action.

