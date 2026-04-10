2 Best Bets and Player Props for Timberwolves vs. Rockets

Even within a single game, betting markets are abundant.

You can bet traditional markets like the spread or the total, but we've also got tons of player-prop markets to sift through.

Which bets stand out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves face the Houston Rockets at 9:40 p.m. ET on Amazon Prime.

Let's dig into the best bets in FanDuel Sportsbook's NBA betting odds and NBA player props, utilizing FanDuel Research's NBA projections to try to find value.

Please note lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All injury news comes from the NBA's official injury report.

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Rockets vs Timberwolves Props and Betting Picks

The T-Wolves are missing some key pieces today, and that puts me on the Rockets to cover.

Spread Betting Houston Rockets Apr 11 1:40am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As of early Friday afternoon, Minnesota has listed Julius Randle and Rudy Gobert out while Anthony Edwards is questionable. Gobert is clearly a big miss for Minnesota's defense, and even if Ant suits up, he's played in just two of the Timberwolves' past 12 games so he may be a bit rusty.

Houston -- unlike Minny -- has some motivation to win tonight as they are trying to overtake the Los Angeles Lakers for the four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round. The Rockets have gone 8-2 over their past 10 games, and they should be able to keep rolling against a depleted Timberwolves team.

Gobert being out makes this a much easier matchup for Alperen Sengun.

To Record A Double Double To Record A Double Double Alperen Sengun +100 View more odds in Sportsbook

Sengun is -3500 to score 10-plus points, so in all likelihood, rebounds will be the biggest hurdle to clear if he's going to notch a double-double.

He's been busy on the glass of late, grabbing 14 and 12 boards the past two games, and as I just mentioned, this game means something to Houston, which will likely lead to Sengun seeing his usual minutes.

This double-double prop is my favorite way to bet this contest.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author’s advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

