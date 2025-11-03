2025 EuroLeague Basketball Schedule on FanDuel TV Extra

As EuroLeague basketball heats up this season, fans can catch the action live with FanDuel TV Extra!

With a growing lineup of games featuring Europe’s top teams, you can now learn more about EuroLeague and its teams, and find out how to watch the games.

Below is a complete list of all the EuroLeague games airing on FanDuel TV Extra this season.

2025 EuroLeague Games on FanDuel TV Extra Schedule

Date Time (PT) Away Team Home Team 9/30/2025 9:00 AM FC Barcelona Hapoel Ibi Tel Aviv 9/30/2025 11:45 AM Real Madrid Virtus Bologna 10/1/2025 10:45 AM Paris Basketball Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul 10/2/2025 11:45 AM Olympiacos Piraeus Real Madrid 10/3/2025 10:00 AM Fenerbahce Beko Istanbul Zalgiris Kaunas 10/3/2025 12:30 PM Paris Basketball Maccabi Rapyd Tel Aviv 10/14/2025 11:15 AM Anadolu Efes Istanbul Olympiacos Piraeus View Full Table ChevronDown

Most Exciting EuroLeague Games Coming Up This Season

This season’s EuroLeague schedule is stacked with compelling matchups, but a few games stand out as must-watch events. Here are the games we’re most excited to watch unfold:

November 6th - Bayern Munich vs. Paris Basketball

Top scorer Nadir Hifi leads Paris Basketball into a Thursday night showdown against Bayern Munich. The two teams split their series last season, with both games coming down to the wire.

November 7th - Real Madrid vs. FC Barcelona

El Clásico remains one of EuroLeague’s most iconic rivalries. Real Madrid, the league’s most decorated club with 11 titles, swept Barcelona in its two meetings last season.

November 20th - Barcelona vs. Anadolu Efes

Barcelona won both meetings against Anadolu Efes last season, powered by the scoring trio of Tornike Shengelia, Will Clyburn, and Kevin Punter. On the other side, Anadolu’s star guard Shane Larkin brings elite playmaking that could turn this into a compelling matchup.

December 4th - Real Madrid vs. Anadolu Efes

Real Madrid and Anadolu Efes will continue a rivalry between two of the league’s most successful clubs in recent years. Despite entering 2024 as reigning champions, Madrid fell short in both games last season-- losing the second by just six points.

How to Watch FanDuel TV Extra

You can watch FanDuel TV Extra for free on these platforms:

The Roku Channel

Samsung TV Plus

Amazon Prime Video

Pluto TV

LG Channels

Tubi

Vizio WatchFree+

Sling Freestream

Plex

Xumo Play

Where to Bet on EuroLeague Basketball

Ready to bet on EuroLeague? From game lines and totals to live in-play wagers, FanDuel Sportsbook is your destination for EuroLeague betting.

Want the latest EuroLeague odds? Head over to FanDuel Sportsbook to see all of the EuroLeague betting options.