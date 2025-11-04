Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Appalachian State Mountaineers will take on the Georgia Southern Eagles in college football action on Thursday.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Odds & Spread

Moneyline: Appalachian State: (-215) | Georgia Southern: (+180)

Appalachian State: (-215) | Georgia Southern: (+180) Spread: Appalachian State: -5.5 (-115) | Georgia Southern: +5.5 (-105)

Appalachian State: -5.5 (-115) | Georgia Southern: +5.5 (-105) Total: 62.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Betting Trends

Appalachian State's record against the spread is 4-4-0.

Appalachian State has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point favorite or greater this year.

This season, four of Appalachian State's eight games have gone over the point total.

Against the spread, Georgia Southern is 4-4-0 this season.

Georgia Southern has no wins ATS (0-2) as a 5.5-point underdog or more this season.

Of eight Georgia Southern games so far this year, six have hit the over.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Mountaineers win (73.9%)

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Point Spread

Appalachian State is favored by 5.5 points against Georgia Southern. Appalachian State is -115 to cover the spread, while Georgia Southern is -105.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Over/Under

The Appalachian State-Georgia Southern matchup on Nov. 6 has been given an over/under of 62.5 points. The over is -110 and the under is -110.

Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern Moneyline

The Appalachian State vs Georgia Southern moneyline has Appalachian State as a -215 favorite, while Georgia Southern is a +180 underdog.

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games Appalachian State 27.0 87 27.6 82 54.8 8 Georgia Southern 28.8 72 35.4 123 57.5 8

Appalachian State vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Location: Boone, North Carolina

Boone, North Carolina Stadium: Kidd Brewer Stadium

