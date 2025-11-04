Hawks vs. Magic Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Hawks vs. Magic Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: NBC/Peacock

The Orlando Magic (3-4) hit the road in Southeast Division action against the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The Magic are 4.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season. The over/under is set at 228.5 in the matchup.

Hawks vs. Magic Odds & Spread

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Magic -4.5 228.5 -174 +144

Hawks vs. Magic Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Hawks win (51.9%)

Hawks vs. Magic Betting Trends

The Magic have covered the spread two times in seven games with a set spread.

So far this year the Hawks have two wins against the spread.

This season, Magic games have hit the over three times.

Hawks games this year have hit the over on three of seven set point totals (42.9%).

Magic Leaders

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23.3 points, 9.3 boards and 4 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.3 blocked shots.

Franz Wagner's numbers on the season are 22.6 points, 5.6 boards and 3.4 assists per contest, shooting 50.9% from the field and 43.3% from downtown, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Wendell Carter Jr. averages 11.3 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.4 assists, shooting 51% from the floor and 56.3% from beyond the arc (fifth in league), with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game.

Desmond Bane is averaging 14.6 points, 3.7 assists and 4 rebounds.

Anthony Black is averaging 12.3 points, 2.3 assists and 3 rebounds.

Hawks Leaders

Jalen Johnson averages 21.2 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists. He is also sinking 58.4% of his shots from the floor.

The Hawks get 13.9 points per game from Onyeka Okongwu, plus 8.6 boards and 2.3 assists.

The Hawks receive 16.9 points per game from Nickeil Alexander-Walker, plus 2.9 boards and 3.4 assists.

The Hawks get 9 points per game from Dyson Daniels, plus 5.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists.

The Hawks are receiving 18.2 points, 7 boards and 3.4 assists per game from Kristaps Porzingis.

