Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Pelicans vs. Hornets Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center -- New Orleans, Louisiana Coverage: FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+

The New Orleans Pelicans (0-6) will attempt to break a six-game losing streak when they host the Charlotte Hornets (3-4) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at Smoothie King Center as just 2-point favorites. The matchup airs at 8 p.m. ET on FDSSE, Gulf Coast Sports, and Pelicans+. The over/under is set at 234.5 in the matchup.

Pelicans vs. Hornets Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Pelicans -2 234.5 -132 +112

Pelicans vs. Hornets Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Pelicans win (50.3%)

Pelicans vs. Hornets Betting Trends

The Pelicans are 2-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Hornets have four wins against the spread in seven games this year.

Pelicans games have finished with a final combined score above the over/under four times out of seven chances this season.

The Hornets have gone over the point total 57.1% of the time this season (four of seven games with a set point total).

Pelicans Leaders

Zion Williamson's numbers on the season are 22.8 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game, shooting 48.7% from the floor.

Trey Murphy III is averaging 14.5 points, 6.5 boards and 3.5 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0 blocked shots.

Jordan Poole is averaging 18.3 points, 1.7 boards and 3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jeremiah Fears is averaging 13.7 points, 2.5 boards and 3.8 assists.

Herbert Jones is averaging 9.3 points, 4 rebounds and 2.2 assists. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Hornets Leaders

LaMelo Ball is averaging 23.3 points, 7.8 boards and 9.8 assists for the Hornets.

The Hornets get 21.4 points per game from Miles Bridges, plus 6.4 boards and 3.6 assists.

The Hornets receive 16 points per game from Collin Sexton, plus 2.6 rebounds and 5.3 assists.

Ryan Kalkbrenner averages 9 points, 6.6 boards and 0.4 assists. He is sinking 81.1% of his shots from the field (first in NBA).

The Hornets receive 11 points per game from Moussa Diabate, plus 7.1 rebounds and 0.4 assists.

