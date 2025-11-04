Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Bulls vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 8 p.m. ET

8 p.m. ET Venue: United Center -- Chicago, Illinois

United Center -- Chicago, Illinois Coverage: CHSN and NBCS-PH+

The Chicago Bulls (5-1) are slightly favored (by 2 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the Philadelphia 76ers (5-1) on Tuesday, November 4, 2025 at 8 p.m. ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 239.5.

Bulls vs. 76ers Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Bulls -2 239.5 -120 +102

Bulls vs. 76ers Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (69.2%)

Bulls vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The Bulls have gone 5-1-0 against the spread this season.

The 76ers have four wins against the spread in six games this season.

Games involving the Bulls have hit the over four times this season.

The 76ers have hit the over 83.3% of the time this season (five of six games with a set point total).

Bulls Leaders

Josh Giddey is averaging 22.2 points, 8.7 assists and 9.2 rebounds.

Nikola Vucevic's numbers on the season are 19.3 points, 12.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 58.7% from the floor and 53.8% from beyond the arc (seventh in NBA), with an average of 2.3 made 3-pointers.

Tre Jones is averaging 12.2 points, 6.3 assists and 3.3 boards.

Kevin Huerter's numbers on the season are 13 points, 4.2 boards and 2.7 assists per contest, shooting 51.9% from the field and 30.8% from downtown, with an average of 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Matas Buzelis' numbers on the season are 15.7 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the floor and 41.4% from downtown, with an average of 2 made treys.

76ers Leaders

Tyrese Maxey averages 33.7 points, 4.8 boards and 9 assists. He is also sinking 46.3% of his shots from the field and 46.4% from beyond the arc, with 4.3 triples per game (first in NBA).

VJ Edgecombe's numbers on the season are 20.3 points, 5 boards and 5 assists per game. He is sinking 49.5% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.7 triples.

Kelly Oubre Jr. averages 19.5 points, 6.3 boards and 1.2 assists. He is draining 52.6% of his shots from the field and 41.7% from beyond the arc, with 2.5 triples per contest.

Quentin Grimes' numbers on the season are 18.2 points, 4.7 boards and 5.2 assists per contest. He is making 45.2% of his shots from the field and 45.2% from 3-point range, with an average of 3.2 treys.

The 76ers are receiving 17.3 points, 5.3 boards and 3.5 assists per game from Joel Embiid.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.