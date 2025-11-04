South Florida vs UTSA Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Week 11 2025

The Thursday schedule in college football includes a matchup between the South Florida Bulls and the UTSA Roadrunners.

Before you place your bet on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here are the NCAA football odds and spreads you need to know.

South Florida vs UTSA Odds & Spread

Moneyline: South Florida: (-699) | UTSA: (+500)

South Florida: (-699) | UTSA: (+500) Spread: South Florida: -14.5 (-108) | UTSA: +14.5 (-112)

South Florida: -14.5 (-108) | UTSA: +14.5 (-112) Total: 68.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

South Florida vs UTSA Betting Trends

Against the spread, South Florida is 6-2-0 this season.

As 14.5-point favorites or more, South Florida is 3-0 against the spread.

This year, five of South Florida's eight games have gone over the point total.

UTSA has beaten the spread four times in eight games.

UTSA is unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 14.5-point underdog or greater this season.

There have been six UTSA games (out of eight) that hit the over this season.

South Florida vs UTSA Prediction & Pick

All college football win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Bulls win (91.4%)

South Florida vs UTSA Point Spread

UTSA is the underdog by 14.5 points against South Florida. UTSA is -108 to cover the spread, and South Florida is -112.

South Florida vs UTSA Over/Under

South Florida versus UTSA on Nov. 6 has an over/under of 68.5 points, with the over -115 and the under -105.

South Florida vs UTSA Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for South Florida vs. UTSA reveal South Florida as the favorite (-699) and UTSA as the underdog (+500).

South Florida vs. UTSA Points Insights

Point Scored (PG) Points Scored CFB Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed CFB Rank Average Total Total Games South Florida 40.4 14 24.4 53 60.6 8 UTSA 34.0 44 30.3 97 58.4 8

South Florida vs. UTSA Game Info

Game day: Thursday, November 6, 2025

Thursday, November 6, 2025 Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida Stadium: Raymond James Stadium

