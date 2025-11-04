Warriors vs. Suns Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for Nov. 4

Warriors vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 4, 2025

Tuesday, November 4, 2025 Time: 10 p.m. ET

10 p.m. ET Venue: Chase Center -- San Francisco, California

Chase Center -- San Francisco, California Coverage: NBCS-BA, AZFamily, and Suns+

The Golden State Warriors (4-3) host the Phoenix Suns (3-4) after winning three home games in a row. The Warriors are double-digit favorites by 11 points in the matchup, which begins at 10 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 4, 2025. The over/under for the matchup is set at 232.5.

Warriors vs. Suns Odds & Spread

All NBA betting lines, odds and prop bets are from FanDuel Sportsbook.

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Warriors -11 232.5 -429 +340

Warriors vs. Suns Prediction & Pick

All NBA win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Warriors win (72.4%)

Warriors vs. Suns Betting Trends

The Warriors have covered the spread in a game four times this season (4-3-0).

Against the spread, the Suns are 3-3-1 this season.

This season, Warriors games have hit the over four times.

Suns games this season have hit the over five times in seven opportunities (71.4%).

Warriors Leaders

Stephen Curry is averaging 26.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.6 boards.

Jimmy Butler III averages 21.4 points, 5.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists, shooting 49.4% from the field and 50% from downtown, with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Jonathan Kuminga is averaging 17.4 points, 7.1 boards and 3.3 assists. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Draymond Green is averaging 8.9 points, 6.1 rebounds and 6.1 assists. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Brandin Podziemski's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 47.8% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 1.9 made treys.

Suns Leaders

Devin Booker averages 30 points, 4 boards and 7.4 assists. He is also sinking 51.1% of his shots from the floor and 45.7% from 3-point range, with 3 triples per game.

The Suns are getting 16.4 points, 3.6 boards and 5 assists per game from Grayson Allen.

Collin Gillespie averages 11.7 points, 3.3 boards and 5.4 assists. He is draining 43.9% of his shots from the floor and 40.8% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per contest.

The Suns receive 12.7 points per game from Royce O'Neale, plus 5.7 boards and 3.3 assists.

The Suns are getting 11.5 points, 9 boards and 0.5 assists per game from Mark Williams.

For more NBA betting insights, check out FanDuel Research's NBA home page.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

Watch FanDuel TV's NBA show "Run It Back" with Lou Williams, Michelle Beadle, DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins and Chandler Parsons weekdays at 10am ET on FanDuel TV, the Run It Back YouTube page, or download the podcast here: fanduel.com/research/tv-and-podcast.