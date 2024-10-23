2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Contenders

The 2024 Breeders' Cup weekend draws near!

There are 14 races over two days (Friday, November 1st and Saturday, November 2nd).

The Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf is scheduled for 8:25 PM ET on Friday, November 1st. Here's what you need to know about the upcoming race day.

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Race Information

Date: November 1, 2024

November 1, 2024 Distance: 1 mile (turf)

1 mile (turf) Purse : $1,000,000

: $1,000,000 Grade : 1

: 1 Age: 2

Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Contenders

Here are the contenders for the 2024 Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf:

Horse Jockey Trainer Owner Minaret Station Cristian Torres William Walden OXO Equine, LLC Mentee John Velazquez Todd Pletcher Repole Stable, Inc. Zulu Kingdom (IRE) Joel Rosario Chad Brown Ecurie Peregrine SAS Camille Pissarro (IRE) Christophe Soumillon Aidan P. O'Brien Cn Farm Ltd Whistlejacket (IRE) Ryan Moore Aidan O'Brien Camas Park, Lynch Bages & Summerhill Sabertooth Kazushi Kimura Tim Yakteen 2500 Determined Stud Dream On Sahin Civaci Mark Casse Aaron & Marie Jones LLC View Full Table ChevronDown

New to FanDuel Racing? Place your first bet on any race at any track and get it back in Racing Bonus if it doesn’t win! Valid in participating states. See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Looking for more horse racing betting opportunities? Head over to FanDuel Racing to see all of today’s horse racing odds.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!